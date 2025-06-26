Bell Sports Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 31,200 (In addition, about 480 were sold in Canada)
Bell Sports toll-free at 800-456-2355 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com, or online at https://www.thebellgarage.com/bell-sports-helmet-recall-notice-axle-cadence-rev-passage-and-frenzy-models/ or www.thebellgarage.com and click on the “Recall” banner at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bell Sports’ Axle, Cadence, Rev and Frenzy children’s bicycle helmets with model numbers B0605Y, B0605C or B0494Y, and Cadence and Passage adult helmets with model number B0605Y. The helmets were sold in the following colors or color combinations: blue, green, purple, red, pink, black/blue, green/black, pink/green, pink/purple, pink/white, purple/white, red/black, pink/mint or multi-color; and have various designs, including checkers, lines, polka dots, rainbows and swirls. The model name, the model number, and the manufacture date in MM/YY or M/YY format can be found on a sticker inside the helmet.
|Model Number
|Model Name
|Color(s)
|Manufacture Date
|B0494Y
|Axle
|Pink/Purple and Pixels Green
|9/24
|B0605C
|Cadence
|Rainbow Road
|10/24
|Red
|9/24
|Pink/White Checkers
|9/24 and 10/24
|Black/Blue
|10/24
|Blue/Black and Purple/White
|8/24, 9/24 and 10/24
|Rev
|Red/Black Swirl
|8/24 and 9/24
|B0605Y
|Cadence
|Black/Red
|9/24
|Pink/Mint
|Black/Blue
|Purple
|Pink Polka
|Green/Black
|Frenzy
|Blue/Black and Pink Scuba
|Passage
|Blue Comet
Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Bell Sports for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps off the helmet. Consumers can upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to obtain a refund. Bell Sports is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
