Backyard Kids Recalls KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchens Due to Strangulation Hazard; One Death Reported

Washington, D.C. -- Backyard Kids, LLC, of Plano, Texas, is recalling about 192,000 KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchens, originally manufactured by KidKraft, Inc. Backyard Kids has voluntarily agreed to recall and provide free replacement hooks for all units, even though only about 400 of the 192,000 recalled units were sold to consumers by Backyard Kids. In addition, 12 were sold in Canada.

These products pose a strangulation and asphyxia hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to young children who are climbing on the counter or crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchens. Children’s clothing can get caught on the hooks used to hold toy kitchen accessories, such as play pots and pans.

In February 2023 in Oregon, a 23-month-old child was asphyxiated after his shirt got caught on one of the hooks while climbing and crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchen where the toy kitchen accessories are held. The child was unable to rescue himself and died from strangulation and asphyxia.

KidKraft, Inc. filed for bankruptcy in May 2024. Backyard Kids has agreed to a provide free replacement hooks to all consumers with affected units as a part of this recall.

The Farm to Table play kitchen is designed for pretend play and is intended for children 3 years or older. The play kitchen is primarily black and light gray with wood-like countertops and measures about 44 inches (length) x 13 ¾ inches (width) x 43 inches (height). The model number 53411 is on a sticker on the back of the play kitchen.

The play kitchens were sold online at KidKraft.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com from 2018 through July 2025 for between $120 and $270.

Consumers should immediately stop using the play kitchens, remove the original hooks, and contact Backyard Kids for free replacement hooks.

Contact Backyard Kids toll-free at 800-882-0234 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidkraft.com or online at www.kidkraft.com/pages/recall for more information.

The KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchens were manufactured in China.