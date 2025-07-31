 Skip to main content

Baby Loren Recalls Morning Children’s Loungewear Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Baby Loren Children’s Joy Loungewear
  • Recalled Baby Loren Children’s Princess and Castles Loungewear
  • Recalled Baby Loren Children’s Sweet Tulips Loungewear
  • Recalled Baby Loren Children’s Unicorns and Butterflies Loungewear
  • The Baby Loren logo and the size are printed on a sewn-in neck label
  • “October 2022” or “October 2023” are printed on a sewn-in seam label
Name of Product:
Baby Loren Morning Dresses
Hazard:

The recalled children’s loungewear violates the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 31, 2025
Units:

About 340

Consumer Contact

Baby Loren collect at 209-834-5053 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at sales@babyloren.com, or online at https://babyloren.com/pages/recall or www.babyloren.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four different styles of Baby Loren Morning children’s 100% cotton loungewear dresses. The loungewear was sold in floral tulips, princess and castle and unicorn and butterfly prints and in sizes 2T, 3T, 4T, 5Y and 6Y. The Baby Loren logo, the size, “October 2022” or “October 2023” and a batch number ending in 3465, 3585, 3599 or 3569 are printed on sewn-in neck labels.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dresses immediately and contact Baby Loren for information on how to return the recalled dresses free of cost for a full refund. Baby Loren is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Apples to Zucchinis store in Dallas, Texas; Orange Iris store in Marietta, Georgia; and Tiny Town and Little Monkey Toes in Mobile, Alabama; and online at www.babyloren.com, www.atozmonogramming.com, www.theorangeiris.com, www.tinytowninc.com and www.littlemonkeytoes.com from October 2022 through March 2025 for between $24 to $50.
Distributor(s):
DanLoren Group, dba Baby Loren, of Tracy, California
Manufactured In:
Peru
Recall number:
25-419

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

