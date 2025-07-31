Baby Loren Recalls Morning Children’s Loungewear Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s loungewear violates the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children.
Baby Loren collect at 209-834-5053 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at sales@babyloren.com, or online at https://babyloren.com/pages/recall or www.babyloren.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four different styles of Baby Loren Morning children’s 100% cotton loungewear dresses. The loungewear was sold in floral tulips, princess and castle and unicorn and butterfly prints and in sizes 2T, 3T, 4T, 5Y and 6Y. The Baby Loren logo, the size, “October 2022” or “October 2023” and a batch number ending in 3465, 3585, 3599 or 3569 are printed on sewn-in neck labels.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dresses immediately and contact Baby Loren for information on how to return the recalled dresses free of cost for a full refund. Baby Loren is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
