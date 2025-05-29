BASDEHEN Brand Kitchen Faucets Recalled Due to Dangerous Lead Exposure for Young Children; Sold on Amazon.com by Chenfeng Store

The recalled faucets were tested and found to contain lead that can leach into water at levels that can be particularly harmful to infants and young children. The faucets were also found to leach other contaminants.
Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on infants and young children, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ.
Recall Details
This recall involves BASDEHEN kitchen faucets, model number CFDTTH-000-YGH. The faucets are matte black single-handle kitchen faucets with 360° swivel, spring spout design, detachable spray, optional mounting plate and single-hole installation. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled faucet by searching their Amazon purchase history for “Basdehen” and “kitchen faucet.”
Consumers should immediately stop using these faucets and contact Chenfeng Store about disposal and a refund. Consumers will need to provide a photograph of disposal to receive the refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Until these faucets can be replaced, consumers should only consume water from the faucets after running the water for 15 seconds.
None reported
