Ariens Recalls Snow Throwers Due to Laceration Hazard

The recalled snow thrower impeller and auger assembly can continue rotating even after the operator control lever is released, posing a laceration hazard if a user makes contact with the rotating parts inside the housing enclosure at the front of the machine.
About 6,260 (In addition, about 1,100 were sold in Canada)
Ariens Company toll-free at 877-740-7060 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ariensco.com/safetyrecall or at www.ariens.com and click on “Safety Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Ariens DELUXE-, PLATINUM- and PROFESSIONAL-series Sno-Thro® models. The recalled snow throwers were sold in a bright orange color and are equipped with either rear wheels or tracks. The model and serial numbers are located on the white square ID tag on the frame. Some recalled snowblowers have already been inspected and repaired.
Consumers are urged to visit https://www.ariensco.com/safetyrecall for a list of recalled units.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow throwers and contact Ariens Company or an authorized dealer for a free repair at their local dealership. The dealer locator is available at here.
Ariens Company and its authorized dealers will confirm whether a unit has already been inspected and/or repaired and will perform all necessary repairs on affected units.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.