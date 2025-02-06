Ariens Recalls Snow Throwers Due to Laceration Hazard

Description:

This recall involves certain Ariens DELUXE-, PLATINUM- and PROFESSIONAL-series Sno-Thro® models. The recalled snow throwers were sold in a bright orange color and are equipped with either rear wheels or tracks. The model and serial numbers are located on the white square ID tag on the frame. Some recalled snowblowers have already been inspected and repaired.

Consumers are urged to visit https://www.ariensco.com/safetyrecall for a list of recalled units.