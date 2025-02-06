 Skip to main content

Ariens Recalls Snow Throwers Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Ariens Snow Thrower with Tracks
  • Recalled Ariens Snow Thrower with Wheels
  • Location of Model and Serial Number on the frame of the recalled Snow Throwers
Name of Product:
Ariens® DELUXE-, PLATINUM- and PROFESSIONAL-series Snow Throwers
Hazard:

The recalled snow thrower impeller and auger assembly can continue rotating even after the operator control lever is released, posing a laceration hazard if a user makes contact with the rotating parts inside the housing enclosure at the front of the machine.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 6,260 (In addition, about 1,100 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Ariens Company toll-free at 877-740-7060 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ariensco.com/safetyrecall or at www.ariens.com and click on “Safety Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Ariens DELUXE-, PLATINUM- and PROFESSIONAL-series Sno-Thro® models. The recalled snow throwers were sold in a bright orange color and are equipped with either rear wheels or tracks. The model and serial numbers are located on the white square ID tag on the frame. Some recalled snowblowers have already been inspected and repaired.

Consumers are urged to visit https://www.ariensco.com/safetyrecall for a list of recalled units.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow throwers and contact Ariens Company or an authorized dealer for a free repair at their local dealership. The dealer locator is available at here

Ariens Company and its authorized dealers will confirm whether a unit has already been inspected and/or repaired and will perform all necessary repairs on affected units. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized Ariens dealers nationwide, Ace Hardware, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Do It Best, Family Farm & Home, Mills Fleet Farm, Northern Tool and Equipment, Lowe’s and True Value and online at AceHardware.com, Farmandfleet.com, Doitbest.com, familyfarmandhome.com, Lowes.com, fleetfarm.com, northerntool.com and TrueValue.com from August 2024 through October 2024 for between $1,770 and $5,440.
Manufacturer(s):
Ariens Company, of Brillion, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-124
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

