Areson Recalls Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Multiple Violations of Federal Regulations for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the performance requirements of the STURDY Act because they can tip over with fewer than 60 pounds applied horizontally, and the dressers also fail to meet the labeling requirements of the STURDY Act.
Areson toll-free at 888-864-7995 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Support@Areson.shop, or online at https://www.rolanstar.com/pages/recall or Rolanstar.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dressers. They measure about 15 x 16 x 33 inches and were sold in the color black. The model number DC006-BK130-1-RR is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Areson, through Amazon Logistics Service, is contacting all known purchasers directly. Contact Areson for instructions on how to receive a full refund and how to submit a photo showing the disposal of the product to the firm at Support@Areson.shop.
Areson Inc., of Tustin, California
