 Skip to main content

Areson Recalls Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Multiple Violations of Federal Regulations for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dresser (front view)
  • Recalled Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dresser (back view)
  • Recalled Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dresser (side view)
Name of Product:
Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the performance requirements of the STURDY Act because they can tip over with fewer than 60 pounds applied horizontally, and the dressers also fail to meet the labeling requirements of the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 22, 2025
Units:

About 1,293

Consumer Contact

Areson toll-free at 888-864-7995 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Support@Areson.shop, or online at https://www.rolanstar.com/pages/recall or Rolanstar.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dressers. They measure about 15 x 16 x 33 inches and were sold in the color black. The model number DC006-BK130-1-RR is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Areson, through Amazon Logistics Service, is contacting all known purchasers directly. Contact Areson for instructions on how to receive a full refund and how to submit a photo showing the disposal of the product to the firm at Support@Areson.shop.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
www.Amazon.com from September 2023 through March 2025 for between $100 and $213.
Manufacturer(s):
Fujian Ming Jin Household Technology Limited, of China
Retailer:

Areson Inc., of Tustin, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-292

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Sivan six-drawer double dresser (front view)
Sivan Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Multiple Violations of Federal Regulations for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Wayfair.com by Anji Guyou Furniture

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the performance requirements of the STURDY Act because they can tip over with fewer than 60 pounds applied horizontally, and the dressers also fail to meet the labeling requirements of the STURDY Act.

Recalled Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dresser (front view)
Areson Recalls Rolanstar 6-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Multiple Violations of Federal Regulations for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the performance requirements of the STURDY Act because they can tip over with fewer than 60 pounds applied horizontally, and the dressers also fail to meet the labeling requirements of the STURDY Act.

Recalled LivingCaring Adult Portable Bed Rails (Front view)
LivingCaring Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji

The recalled bed rails violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled MARIL Scented Candle 8-ounce Siberian Fir (SKU number: 1008170071)
DEMDACO Recalls Maril Brand Scented Candles Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards

The candle’s glass container can crack or break while the candle is burning, posing a laceration and fire hazard.

Recalled St. Nicholas Square Christmas Tea Light Candle Holders
Kohl’s Recalls Tea Light Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard

The tea light candle holder can catch on fire, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Recalled Window Roll Up Shades
Window Roll Up Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on SHEIN.com by LuckupShein

The recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product