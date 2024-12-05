Anker Soundcore Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Bluetooth Speakers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Anker Innovations

The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled A3102 Anker Soundcore (black) and A3302 PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 69,000 (In addition, about 9,764 were sold in Canada)
Anker at 800-988-7973 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@ankerwork.com or service@soundcore.com, or online at https://us.ankerwork.com/pages/contact or https://www.soundcore.com/contact-us. A LiveChat function is also available at https://support.anker.com/s/contact-us, or go to https://us.soundcore.com/pages/a3102-recall, https://us.ankerwork.com/pages/a3302-recall, or at us.soundcore.com/us.ankerwork.com and click on “A3102 Speaker (Black) Recall”/“A3302 PowerConf S3 Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the lithium-ion battery packs in Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers sold exclusively on Amazon in 2023. Only lithium-ion battery packs in Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers with models A3102016, A3302011 and A3302031 are included in this recall. The recalled speakers can be identified by the unit’s “SN Code” which is visible on the underside of the Bluetooth Speakers. Consumers can type in the “SN Code” on Anker’s websites for these recalls https://us.soundcore.com/pages/a3102-recall and https://us.ankerwork.com/pages/a3302-recall to see if their product is recalled. Anker and Amazon have contacted all known purchasers.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers, and ensure they are powered off and are not connected to any external power source or charger. Visit Anker at https://support.anker.com/s/emailcontactus to verify the speaker’s SN code and to fill out product recall information. Anker Innovations Limited will provide further instructions on how to obtain a replacement speaker free of charge. Because of the lithium-ion batteries, consumers should dispose of the speaker in accordance with local and state regulations and not in the trash.
The firm has received 33 reports of incidents involving the lithium-ion batteries in the speakers overheating, some of those involving incidents of smoking and small fires, including one minor burn injury in connection with an overheating unit.
Anker Innovations Limited, of Hong Kong
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
