Allesin Blackout Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Allesin

  • Recalled Allesin blackout roller window shade
Name of Product:
Allesin Blackout Roller Window Shades
Hazard:

The recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

About 3,800

Consumer Contact

Allesin by email at chinahert_fighting@outlook.com or online at http://www.xindeyi.site/product-recall.html for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Allesin corded window shades. The roller shades were sold in white, gray and dark gray, and in sizes ranging between 20 and 58 inches wide and 72 inches high. “Allesin” is printed on the label sticker on the shades’ headrail.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled window coverings, cut their cord and contact Allesin to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to upload a photo of the recalled product with the operating cord cut to chinahert_fighting@outlook.com. Once the firm receives the photo, consumers will receive a refund through the original form of purchase payment. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from September 2023 through September 2024 for between $29 and $58.
Manufacturer(s):
Allesin US Store Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-163

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

