AliExpress Recalls Multi Styler Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to consumers, if the hair dryers fall into water when plugged in. The CPSC has determined that hair dryers not equipped with the integral immersion protection present a substantial product hazard.
AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/home?language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/knowledge?categoryId=1000110454&language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp&questionId=1061297473®ulation=US-product-recall or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three multipack hair dryer bundles. The three bundles were sold in either light gray or light green colors. The 6-in-1 Multi Styler hair dryers have more than three heating modes, with model number HS01 on the underside of the product. They are powered by the V9 digital motor and measure approximately 16 inches (length) x 7 inches (width) x 5 inches (height) and weigh four pounds.
The 5-in-1 Multi Styler hair dryers have more than three heating modes, with a model number HS01 on the underside of the product. They are powered by the V9 digital motor and measure approximately 14 inches (length) x 6 inches (width) x 4 inches (height) and weigh four pounds.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled hair dryers by unplugging the hair dryer, cutting the cord and then send an image of the destroyed hair dryer to AliExpress. AliExpress is directly contacting all purchasers. Consumers should email the photo of their destroyed hair dryer to AliExpress by replying to the email from AliExpress about the recall. Upon receipt of the photo, AliExpress will issue the customer a full refund.
AliExpress, of San Mateo, California
Shenzhen Tianliang Technology Co. Ltd, of China
