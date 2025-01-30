AliExpress Recalls Multi Styler Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

Description:

This recall involves three multipack hair dryer bundles. The three bundles were sold in either light gray or light green colors. The 6-in-1 Multi Styler hair dryers have more than three heating modes, with model number HS01 on the underside of the product. They are powered by the V9 digital motor and measure approximately 16 inches (length) x 7 inches (width) x 5 inches (height) and weigh four pounds.

The 5-in-1 Multi Styler hair dryers have more than three heating modes, with a model number HS01 on the underside of the product. They are powered by the V9 digital motor and measure approximately 14 inches (length) x 6 inches (width) x 4 inches (height) and weigh four pounds.