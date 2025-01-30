 Skip to main content

AliExpress Recalls Multi Styler Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

  Recalled 6-in-1 Multi Styler Hair Dryer
  Recalled 5-in-1 Multi Styler Hair Dryer
  Recalled 5-in-1 Multi Hair Styler Hair Dryer
Name of Product:
6-in-1 Multi Styler and 5-in-1 Multi Styler Hair Dryers
Hazard:

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to consumers, if the hair dryers fall into water when plugged in. The CPSC has determined that hair dryers not equipped with the integral immersion protection present a substantial product hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 30, 2025
Units:

About 980

Consumer Contact

AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/home?language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/knowledge?categoryId=1000110454&language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp&questionId=1061297473&regulation=US-product-recall or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Description:

This recall involves three multipack hair dryer bundles. The three bundles were sold in either light gray or light green colors. The 6-in-1 Multi Styler hair dryers have more than three heating modes, with model number HS01 on the underside of the product. They are powered by the V9 digital motor and measure approximately 16 inches (length) x 7 inches (width) x 5 inches (height) and weigh four pounds.

The 5-in-1 Multi Styler hair dryers have more than three heating modes, with a model number HS01 on the underside of the product. They are powered by the V9 digital motor and measure approximately 14 inches (length) x 6 inches (width) x 4 inches (height) and weigh four pounds.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled hair dryers by unplugging the hair dryer, cutting the cord and then send an image of the destroyed hair dryer to AliExpress. AliExpress is directly contacting all purchasers. Consumers should email the photo of their destroyed hair dryer to AliExpress by replying to the email from AliExpress about the recall. Upon receipt of the photo, AliExpress will issue the customer a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at AliExpress.com from May 2023 through November 2024 for between $41 and $135.
Importer(s):

AliExpress, of San Mateo, California

Distributor(s):
Super Appliance Store, of China
Retailer:

Shenzhen Tianliang Technology Co. Ltd, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-112

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

