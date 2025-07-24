Aiho Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard; Sold on Walmart.com by Aiho

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers fail to meet the mandatory standard, as required by the STURDY Act.
About 1,900
Aiho by email at support@aiholife.com, or online at hiapes.com/pages/aiho-recall or at https://hiapes.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Aiho five-drawer dressers. The white dressers measure about 16 inches deep by 28 inches wide by 37 inches tall. The top two drawers are half the width of the dresser, and the bottom three drawers are the full width. Model number “AP23-W” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to a wall and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Contact Aiho for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the disposed dresser to support@aiholife.com.
None reported
Shenzhen Yiqun Technology Co. Ltd. dba Aiho Inc., of China
