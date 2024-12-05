 Skip to main content

Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Redfield 12- and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

  • Recalled Academy Sports + Outdoors Redfield 12-Gun Fireproof Safe
  • Recalled Academy Sports + Outdoors Redfield 18-Gun Fireproof Safe
  • Recalled Academy Sports + Outdoors Redfield Gun Fireproof Safe serial number location
Name of Product:
Redfield 12- and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes
Hazard:

The mechanical internal locking plates can fail to align and allow unauthorized users to open the gun safes, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
December 05, 2024
Units:

About 6,100

Consumer Contact

Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com/product-recalls or www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Academy Sports + Outdoors Redfield 12-Gun and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes. The 12-Gun Fireproof Safe has the model number 179498 and the 18-Gun Fireproof Safe has the model number 179499. “Redfield” is printed on the front door above the number pad. The model name and serial number are located on a red label at the bottom right corner of the safe door. The dark gray steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The 12-gun safe measures 53 inches high by 15 inches wide by 16 inches deep, and the 18-gun safe measures 55 inches high by 18 inches wide by 18 inches deep.

ModelAffected Serial Numbers
Redfield 12-Gun Fireproof Safe

G02BXXXXXXXXXX

G03BXXXXXXXXXX

Redfield 18-Gun Fireproof Safe

G10AXXXXXXXXXX

G11AXXXXXXXXXX

G12AXXXXXXXXXX

G01BXXXXXXXXXX

G02BXXXXXXXXXX

G03BXXXXXXXXXX  

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Redfield 12- and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes and return them to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a free replacement or a refund. Consumers can also contact Academy’s Customer Care to arrange for a replacement or refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Academy stores and online at academy.com from February 2024 through August 2024 for between $350 and $600.
Importer(s):

Academy Ltd., d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
25-060
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

