Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Redfield 12- and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The mechanical internal locking plates can fail to align and allow unauthorized users to open the gun safes, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.
About 6,100
Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com/product-recalls or www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Academy Sports + Outdoors Redfield 12-Gun and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes. The 12-Gun Fireproof Safe has the model number 179498 and the 18-Gun Fireproof Safe has the model number 179499. “Redfield” is printed on the front door above the number pad. The model name and serial number are located on a red label at the bottom right corner of the safe door. The dark gray steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The 12-gun safe measures 53 inches high by 15 inches wide by 16 inches deep, and the 18-gun safe measures 55 inches high by 18 inches wide by 18 inches deep.
|Model
|Affected Serial Numbers
|Redfield 12-Gun Fireproof Safe
G02BXXXXXXXXXX
G03BXXXXXXXXXX
|Redfield 18-Gun Fireproof Safe
G10AXXXXXXXXXX
G11AXXXXXXXXXX
G12AXXXXXXXXXX
G01BXXXXXXXXXX
G02BXXXXXXXXXX
G03BXXXXXXXXXX
Consumers should immediately stop using the Redfield 12- and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes and return them to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a free replacement or a refund. Consumers can also contact Academy’s Customer Care to arrange for a replacement or refund.
None reported
Academy Ltd., d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.