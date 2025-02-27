ARVA Recalls NEO BT PRO Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Transmission; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

A fuse within the avalanche transceiver can be defective and cause power to drain from the battery, posing a risk of loss of emergency communication which could result in serious injury or death.
About 1,067
ARVA toll-free at 844-636-2782 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at https://us.arva-equipment.com/content/1488-recall and click on “USA” or at https://us.arva-equipment.com/module/arvaextra/productrecall for more information.
This recall involves ARVA Neo BT Pro Avalanche Transceivers. The transceivers are black plastic with an LCD screen below a red mark button. NEO BT PRO is written on the left side of the device. The affected beacons have serial numbers NBP00052-1027 to NBP00287-1127 and NB00300-1127 to NB11675-0329. The serial number is located inside the battery compartment on the underside of the battery compartment lid.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled device and contact NIC IMPEX ARVA CORP. for a free inspection and repair. The firm will give consumers a shipping label to return the recalled transceiver.
None reported
Nic Impex ARVA Corp., of Orem, Utah
