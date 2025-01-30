 Skip to main content

AMX Global Recalls Portable Folding Stadium Seats Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of Product:
AMX Global Portable Folding Stadium Seats
Hazard:

The recalled stadium seats have bleacher security hooks that can crack and break, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 30, 2025
Units:

About 22,500

Consumer Contact

AMX Global toll-free at 888-439-5139 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at support@stadiumseatrecall.com or online at https://stadiumseatrecall.com/or go to www.amxglobalinc.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the AMX Global Portable Folding Stadium Seat sold under the BJ’s Wholesale or Black Sierra brand. The BJ’s units have the “Berkley Jensen” logo on the back top side. The Black Sierra units have a Black Sierra Equipment logo on the top, right front side. The stadium seats fold down to a compact size of about 4 inches by 20 inches by 19 inches from the open size of 16 inches by 20 inches by 19 inches. They have a padded handle and shoulder strap. Recalled Berkley Jensen seats have the date code “04/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat. Recalled Black Sierra Equipment seats have the date codes “05/2022” or “11/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat.  Only those date codes are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats. Consumers are directed to destroy the recalled seat by cutting through the fabric of the seat and backrest. Consumers are further directed to take a photo of the destroyed recalled seat, including the consumer’s initials and the date in the photo, and send the photo to AMX Global at support@stadiumseatrecall.com to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

AMX Global has received five reports of the security hook breaking, including two reports of falls and one injury involving bruising, headaches and a pinched nerve.

Sold At:
BJ’s Wholesale Club and Big 5 Corp stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2022 through January 2024 for between $30 and $50.
Importer(s):

AMX Global Inc., of Rochester Hills, Michigan

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-114

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

