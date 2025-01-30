AMX Global Recalls Portable Folding Stadium Seats Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled stadium seats have bleacher security hooks that can crack and break, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.
About 22,500
AMX Global toll-free at 888-439-5139 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at support@stadiumseatrecall.com or online at https://stadiumseatrecall.com/or go to www.amxglobalinc.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the AMX Global Portable Folding Stadium Seat sold under the BJ’s Wholesale or Black Sierra brand. The BJ’s units have the “Berkley Jensen” logo on the back top side. The Black Sierra units have a Black Sierra Equipment logo on the top, right front side. The stadium seats fold down to a compact size of about 4 inches by 20 inches by 19 inches from the open size of 16 inches by 20 inches by 19 inches. They have a padded handle and shoulder strap. Recalled Berkley Jensen seats have the date code “04/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat. Recalled Black Sierra Equipment seats have the date codes “05/2022” or “11/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat. Only those date codes are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats. Consumers are directed to destroy the recalled seat by cutting through the fabric of the seat and backrest. Consumers are further directed to take a photo of the destroyed recalled seat, including the consumer’s initials and the date in the photo, and send the photo to AMX Global at support@stadiumseatrecall.com to receive a full refund.
AMX Global has received five reports of the security hook breaking, including two reports of falls and one injury involving bruising, headaches and a pinched nerve.
AMX Global Inc., of Rochester Hills, Michigan
