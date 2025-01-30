AMX Global Recalls Portable Folding Stadium Seats Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Description:

This recall involves the AMX Global Portable Folding Stadium Seat sold under the BJ’s Wholesale or Black Sierra brand. The BJ’s units have the “Berkley Jensen” logo on the back top side. The Black Sierra units have a Black Sierra Equipment logo on the top, right front side. The stadium seats fold down to a compact size of about 4 inches by 20 inches by 19 inches from the open size of 16 inches by 20 inches by 19 inches. They have a padded handle and shoulder strap. Recalled Berkley Jensen seats have the date code “04/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat. Recalled Black Sierra Equipment seats have the date codes “05/2022” or “11/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat. Only those date codes are included in this recall.