AMTRADING Recalls Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads for Car Seats and Strollers Due to Burn Hazard

The cooling gel pads can become hot if left in the sun or a hot car, posing a burn hazard to young children.
About 20,000
AMTRADING toll-free at 888-259-1411 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@hoovyproducts.com, or online at https://hoovyproducts.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page or go directly to https://hoovyproducts.com/pages/product-recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves black Cooling Gel Insert Pads for strollers or car seats and contain an inner cooling layer that is activated by a child’s weight. The Hoovy logo appears in white on the bottom right corner of the product. The recalled cooling pads are approximately 16.5 inches long by 14.25 inches wide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cooling Gel Insert Pad and contact AMTRADING for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers can go to https://hoovyproducts.com/pages/product-recall for instructions on how to register for the recall and to dispose of the recalled pad.
The firm has received one consumer report where the child experienced second degree burns to his back, requiring medical attention.
AMTRADING LLC, of Brielle, NJ
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.