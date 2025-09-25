 Skip to main content

AMTRADING Recalls Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads for Car Seats and Strollers Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads shown in stroller
  • Recalled Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads
Name of Product:
Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads for Car Seats and Strollers
Hazard:

The cooling gel pads can become hot if left in the sun or a hot car, posing a burn hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 25, 2025
Units:

About 20,000

Consumer Contact

AMTRADING toll-free at 888-259-1411 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@hoovyproducts.com, or online at https://hoovyproducts.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page or go directly to https://hoovyproducts.com/pages/product-recall

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves black Cooling Gel Insert Pads for strollers or car seats and contain an inner cooling layer that is activated by a child’s weight. The Hoovy logo appears in white on the bottom right corner of the product. The recalled cooling pads are approximately 16.5 inches long by 14.25 inches wide. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cooling Gel Insert Pad and contact AMTRADING for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers can go to https://hoovyproducts.com/pages/product-recall for instructions on how to register for the recall and to dispose of the recalled pad. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one consumer report where the child experienced second degree burns to his back, requiring medical attention. 

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Walmart.com from March 2025 through July 2025 for between $20 and $25.
Importer(s):

AMTRADING LLCof Brielle, NJ

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-476

