iFIT Recalls NordicTrack 50 LB iSelect Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.
About 15,400 (In addition, about 650 sold in Canada)
iFIT toll-free at 833-680-4348 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at iselect-recall@ifit.com, or online at www.nordictrack.com/product-recalls or www.nordictrack.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the iFIT NordicTrack 50 LB iSelect Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells, model NTSAW23020.0. The dumbbells were sold in black and include handles, weight plates, a tablet holder and a base. The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments using an electronic motorized weight selector that responds to voice prompts or manual adjustment of a rotating knob located on the base. The dumbbells also include an integrated Bluetooth feature that communicates with the iFIT app to guide workouts and track data.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled NordicTrack 50 LB iSelect Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells and contact iFIT to receive a full refund. iFIT is contacting all known purchasers directly.
There were 40 reports of weight plates dislodging during use with eight resulting in injuries such as contusions and abrasions.
iFIT Inc., f/k/a Icon Health & Fitness, of Logan, Utah
