Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Grão de Gente crib bumpers and contact Zazaba International Inc. for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Zazaba International Inc. is contacting all known consumers directly.

The crib sheets, quilts, mosquito nets, and other non-crib-bumper items included in the bedding sets are not banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021. However, parents and caregivers are reminded to use a fitted sheet only, and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.