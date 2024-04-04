Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021.
About 795
Zazaba International Inc. toll-free at 855-425-4640 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@graodegente.com, or online at https://graodegente.com/pages/crib-bumper-recall or https://graodegente.com and click “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves padded crib bumpers sold within multi-piece crib bedding sets. The crib bumpers were sold with different printed fabrics, colors, and designs, including safari, astronaut, elephant, and balloon themes. The table below lists the SKU and product name of each crib bumper bedding set included in the recall. “Grão de gente” is printed on a tag sewn onto some of the pieces in each crib bedding set.
|SKU
|Product Name
|137214
|10-Piece Safari Baby Crib Bedding Set
|122473
|11-Piece Pink Little Elephant and the Balloon Crib Bedding Set
|143140
|13-Piece Astronaut Buddies Crib Bedding Set
|121986
|13-Piece Sweet Charm Crib Bedding Set
|156410
|6-Piece Blue Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set
|168299
|6-Piece Boho Rainbow Crib Bedding Set
|140472
|6-Piece Braided Blue Dreamer Elephant Crib Bedding Set
|140733
|6-Piece Gray and Yellow Sleepy Bear Braided Crib Bedding Set
|156428
|6-Piece Gray Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set
|156101
|6-Piece Pink Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set
|140474
|6-Piece Pink Dreamer Elephant Braided Crib Bedding Set
|156099
|6-Piece Pink Heart Braided Crib Bedding Set
|154849
|6-Piece Watercolor Safari Braided Crib Bedding Set
|156411
|6-Piece Yellow and Gray Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set
|120924
|7-Piece Classic Princess Crib Bedding Set
|92952
|7-Piece Classic White Crib Bedding Set
|92958
|7-Piece Royal Teddy Bear Crib Bedding Set
|94200
|7-Piece Straw Classic Teddy Bear Crib Bedding Set
|163405
|9-Piece Astronaut Wolf Crib Bedding Set
|103875
|9-Piece Blue Braided Polka Crib Bedding Set
|96025
|9-Piece Blue Luxury Knitted Crib Bedding Set
|99818
|9-Piece Classic Princess Crib Bedding Set
|149576
|9-Piece Gray Baby Elephant Braided Crib Bedding Set
|138665
|9-Piece Green Polka Braided Crib Bedding Set
|114810
|9-Piece Luxury White Knitted Crib Bedding Set
|103880
|9-Piece Navy Blue Chevron Braided Crib Bedding Set
|104252
|9-Piece Navy Blue Luxury Crib Bedding Set
|138658
|9-Piece Navy Blue Polka Braided Crib Bedding Set
|82644
|9-Piece Pink Angel Crib Bedding Set
|103885
|9-Piece Pink Braided Polka Crib Bedding Set
|99701
|9-Piece Pink Love Rain Crib Bedding Set
|145125
|9-Piece Pink Unicorn Braided Crib Bedding Set
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Grão de Gente crib bumpers and contact Zazaba International Inc. for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Zazaba International Inc. is contacting all known consumers directly.
The crib sheets, quilts, mosquito nets, and other non-crib-bumper items included in the bedding sets are not banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021. However, parents and caregivers are reminded to use a fitted sheet only, and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.
None reported
Zazaba International Inc., of Dania Beach, Florida
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.