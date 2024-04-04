 Skip to main content

Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

  • Recalled 10-Piece Safari Baby Crib Bedding Set, 137214
  • Recalled 11-Piece Pink Little Elephant and the Balloon Crib Bedding Set, 122473
  • Recalled 13-Piece Astronaut Buddies Crib Bedding Set, 143140
  • Recalled 13-Piece Sweet Charm Crib Bedding Set, 121986
  • Recalled 6-Piece Blue Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set, 156410
  • Recalled 6-Piece Boho Rainbow Crib Bedding Set, 168299
  • Recalled 6-Piece Braided Blue Dreamer Elephant Crib Bedding Set, 140472
  • Recalled 6-Piece Gray and Yellow Sleepy Bear Braided Crib Bedding Set, 140733
  • Recalled 6-Piece Gray Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set, 156428
  • Recalled 6-Piece Pink Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set, 156101
  • Recalled 6-Piece Pink Dreamer Elephant Braided Crib Bedding Set, 140474
  • Recalled 6-Piece Pink Heart Braided Crib Bedding Set, 156099
  • Recalled 6-Piece Watercolor Safari Braided Crib Bedding Set, 154849
  • Recalled 6-Piece Yellow and Gray Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set, 156411
  • Recalled 7-Piece Classic Princess Crib Bedding Set, 120924
  • Recalled 7-Piece Classic White Crib Bedding Set, 92952
  • Recalled 7-Piece Royal Teddy Bear Crib Bedding Set, 92958
  • Recalled 7-Piece Straw Classic Teddy Bear Crib Bedding Set, 94200
  • Recalled 9-Piece Astronaut Wolf Crib Bedding Set, 163405
  • Recalled 9-Piece Blue Braided Polka Crib Bedding Set, 103875
  • Recalled 9-Piece Blue Luxury Knitted Crib Bedding Set, 96025
  • Recalled 9-Piece Classic Princess Crib Bedding Set, 99818
  • Recalled 9-Piece Gray Baby Elephant Braided Crib Bedding Set, 149576
  • Recalled 9-Piece Green Polka Braided Crib Bedding Set, 138665
  • Recalled 9-Piece Luxury White Knitted Crib Bedding Set, 114810
  • Recalled 9-Piece Navy Blue Chevron Braided Crib Bedding Set, 103880
  • Recalled 9-Piece Navy Blue Luxury Crib Bedding Set, 104252
  • Recalled 9-Piece Navy Blue Polka Braided Crib Bedding Set, 138658
  • Recalled 9-Piece Pink Angel Crib Bedding Set, 82644
  • Recalled 9-Piece Pink Braided Polka Crib Bedding Set, 103885
  • Recalled 9-Piece Pink Love Rain Crib Bedding Set, 99701
  • Recalled 9-Piece Pink Unicorn Braided Crib Bedding Set, 145125
  • “Grão de gente” tag sewn onto cloth cover
Name of Product:
Grão de Gente Crib Bumper Bedding Sets
Hazard:

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 04, 2024
Units:

About 795

Consumer Contact

Zazaba International Inc. toll-free at 855-425-4640 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@graodegente.com, or online at https://graodegente.com/pages/crib-bumper-recall or https://graodegente.com and click “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves padded crib bumpers sold within multi-piece crib bedding sets. The crib bumpers were sold with different printed fabrics, colors, and designs, including safari, astronaut, elephant, and balloon themes. The table below lists the SKU and product name of each crib bumper bedding set included in the recall. “Grão de gente” is printed on a tag sewn onto some of the pieces in each crib bedding set.

SKUProduct Name
13721410-Piece Safari Baby Crib Bedding Set
12247311-Piece Pink Little Elephant and the Balloon Crib Bedding Set
14314013-Piece Astronaut Buddies Crib Bedding Set
12198613-Piece Sweet Charm Crib Bedding Set
1564106-Piece Blue Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set
1682996-Piece Boho Rainbow Crib Bedding Set
1404726-Piece Braided Blue Dreamer Elephant Crib Bedding Set
1407336-Piece Gray and Yellow Sleepy Bear Braided Crib Bedding Set
1564286-Piece Gray Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set
1561016-Piece Pink Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set
1404746-Piece Pink Dreamer Elephant Braided Crib Bedding Set
1560996-Piece Pink Heart Braided Crib Bedding Set
1548496-Piece Watercolor Safari Braided Crib Bedding Set
1564116-Piece Yellow and Gray Braided Starry Crib Bedding Set
1209247-Piece Classic Princess Crib Bedding Set
929527-Piece Classic White Crib Bedding Set
929587-Piece Royal Teddy Bear Crib Bedding Set
942007-Piece Straw Classic Teddy Bear Crib Bedding Set
1634059-Piece Astronaut Wolf Crib Bedding Set
1038759-Piece Blue Braided Polka Crib Bedding Set
960259-Piece Blue Luxury Knitted Crib Bedding Set
998189-Piece Classic Princess Crib Bedding Set
1495769-Piece Gray Baby Elephant Braided Crib Bedding Set
1386659-Piece Green Polka Braided Crib Bedding Set
1148109-Piece Luxury White Knitted Crib Bedding Set
1038809-Piece Navy Blue Chevron Braided Crib Bedding Set
1042529-Piece Navy Blue Luxury Crib Bedding Set
1386589-Piece Navy Blue Polka Braided Crib Bedding Set
826449-Piece Pink Angel Crib Bedding Set
1038859-Piece Pink Braided Polka Crib Bedding Set
997019-Piece Pink Love Rain Crib Bedding Set
1451259-Piece Pink Unicorn Braided Crib Bedding Set
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Grão de Gente crib bumpers and contact Zazaba International Inc. for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Zazaba International Inc. is contacting all known consumers directly.

The crib sheets, quilts, mosquito nets, and other non-crib-bumper items included in the bedding sets are not banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021. However, parents and caregivers are reminded to use a fitted sheet only, and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Zazaba.com from March 2023 through August 2023 for between $24 and $220.
Importer(s):

Zazaba International Inc., of Dania Beach, Florida

Manufactured In:
Brazil
Recall number:
24-185

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

