Yoocaa Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Fails to Meet Safety Requirements for Infant Sleep Products; Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yoocaa Direct

Description:

This recall involves baby loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby loungers were advertised as “baby lounger” and “baby nest” and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors, including animal, blue star, cloud, feather, flower, forest, leaf, pink star, polar bear and zoo. “SLEEPING SET” is printed on a tag sewn on the interior of the cover.

The recall applies to products purchased on or after June 23, 2022, and consumers should review their Amazon purchase history to determine their purchase date. Consumers who still have the packaging can also review the packaging for a label that states the date of manufacture, marked in the format “LOT: YYYYMMDD.” This recall applies to products manufactured with “LOT” markings on the packaging of 20220623 (representing June 23, 2022) or later dates.