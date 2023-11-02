 Skip to main content

Yoocaa Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Fails to Meet Safety Requirements for Infant Sleep Products; Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yoocaa Direct

  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in animal print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in blue star print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in cloud print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in feather print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in flower print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in forest print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in leaf print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in pink star print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in polar bear print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in zoo print
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger on-product tag
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger on-product tag
  • Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger packaging label with date of manufacture
Name of Product:
Yoocaa baby loungers
Hazard:

The recalled loungers fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 02, 2023
Units:

About 4,140

Consumer Contact

Yoocaa Direct by email at yoocaa-cs@hotmail.com or online at https://yoocaa.com/pages/safety-recall or www.yoocaa.com and click “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves baby loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby loungers were advertised as “baby lounger” and “baby nest” and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors, including animal, blue star, cloud, feather, flower, forest, leaf, pink star, polar bear and zoo. “SLEEPING SET” is printed on a tag sewn on the interior of the cover.  

The recall applies to products purchased on or after June 23, 2022, and consumers should review their Amazon purchase history to determine their purchase date. Consumers who still have the packaging can also review the packaging for a label that states the date of manufacture, marked in the format “LOT: YYYYMMDD.” This recall applies to products manufactured with “LOT” markings on the packaging of 20220623 (representing June 23, 2022) or later dates. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact Yoocaa Direct for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product. Yoocaa Direct and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from January 2021 through May 2023 for between $30 and $55.
Importer(s):

He Nan Ji Bu Gong Yi Pin You Xian Gong Si, D/B/A Yoocaa Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-017

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

