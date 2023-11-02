Yoocaa Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Fails to Meet Safety Requirements for Infant Sleep Products; Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yoocaa Direct

The recalled loungers fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.
About 4,140
Yoocaa Direct by email at yoocaa-cs@hotmail.com or online at https://yoocaa.com/pages/safety-recall or www.yoocaa.com and click “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves baby loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby loungers were advertised as “baby lounger” and “baby nest” and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors, including animal, blue star, cloud, feather, flower, forest, leaf, pink star, polar bear and zoo. “SLEEPING SET” is printed on a tag sewn on the interior of the cover.
The recall applies to products purchased on or after June 23, 2022, and consumers should review their Amazon purchase history to determine their purchase date. Consumers who still have the packaging can also review the packaging for a label that states the date of manufacture, marked in the format “LOT: YYYYMMDD.” This recall applies to products manufactured with “LOT” markings on the packaging of 20220623 (representing June 23, 2022) or later dates.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact Yoocaa Direct for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product. Yoocaa Direct and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
He Nan Ji Bu Gong Yi Pin You Xian Gong Si, D/B/A Yoocaa Direct, of China
