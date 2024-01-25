Yaomiao Children’s Rhinestone Silver Tiaras Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by LordRoadS

The rhinestones embedded in the recalled tiaras contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 12,440
LordRoadS by email at simlordroadple@163.com, or online at their Amazon storefront on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A1ISSCMO2YO2PL&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the rhinestone silver tiara with red rhinestones that was sold in a package with three other tiara styles that are not included in the recall, including blue, purple, and clear rhinestones. The four tiara styles were sold and shipped together in the same cardboard packaging marked “Yaomiao”.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled tiaras away from children, stop using them and contact LordRoadS for a refund. LordRoadS and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
Wuhannuoyunxindianzikejiyouxiangongsi (dba LordRoadS), of China
