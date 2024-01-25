 Skip to main content

Yaomiao Children’s Rhinestone Silver Tiaras Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by LordRoadS

  • Recalled Yaomiao Red Rhinestone Silver Tiara
Name of Product:
Yaomiao Children’s Rhinestone Silver Tiaras
Hazard:

The rhinestones embedded in the recalled tiaras contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 25, 2024
Units:

About 12,440

Consumer Contact

LordRoadS by email at simlordroadple@163.com, or online at their Amazon storefront on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A1ISSCMO2YO2PL&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the rhinestone silver tiara with red rhinestones that was sold in a package with three other tiara styles that are not included in the recall, including blue, purple, and clear rhinestones. The four tiara styles were sold and shipped together in the same cardboard packaging marked “Yaomiao”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled tiaras away from children, stop using them and contact LordRoadS for a refund. LordRoadS and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from January 2021 through November 2023 for about $19 for the set of four.
Retailer:

Wuhannuoyunxindianzikejiyouxiangongsi (dba LordRoadS), of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-093

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

