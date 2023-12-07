Wet & Forget USA Recalls 2.7 Million Bottles of “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle Due to Risk of Skin and Eye Irritation

The hose end nozzle clip can dislodge and allow the cleaning solution to spray on users, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation and other injuries.
About 2.7 million
Wet & Forget toll-free at 888-359-4623 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at nozzle@realtimeresults.net or online at www.recallrtr.com/nozzle and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the nozzles on Wet & Forget “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover (48 oz. & 68 oz.) bottles with hose end nozzles. The stain remover is sold in a blue plastic bottle and has UPCs 879288000077 (48 oz.) and 879288000084 (68 oz.) printed on the back of the bottle in the bottom right-hand corner of the label. “Wet & Forget” is written on the hose end nozzle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wet & Forget “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle and contact the firm for a free replacement nozzle. Consumers should not resume use of the stain remover until the replacement nozzle has been installed. Once replaced, the original nozzle should be discarded.
The firm has received 3,188 reports of dislodgement of the nozzle insert, including 157 reports of exposure to the cleaning solution and 28 reports that include complaints of skin or eye irritation.
Wet & Forget (USA) Inc., of Elgin, Illinois
