Wee Gallery Recalls Baby Tummy Time Gallery Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban

The recalled Baby Tummy Time Gallery art card pockets have clear plastic coverings that contain levels of a phthalate that exceeds the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 8,000 (In addition, about 50 in Canada)
Wee Gallery at 800-282-5149 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at tummytimerecall@weegallery.com, or online at weegallery.com/tummytimerecall or weegallery.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Baby Tummy Time Gallery. The Tummy Time Gallery is a trifold panel made of black and white fabric and has clear plastic pockets that can hold art cards. The Tummy Time Gallery was also sold separately, or as a bundle with the art cards. The Tummy Time Gallery is labeled with a hang tag that states “wee gallery,” “tummy time gallery,” and “wildlife” with additional text.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Baby Tummy Time Gallery and contact Wee Gallery for information on how dispose of the product and to obtain a refund of $39.95. Wee Gallery and Amazon.com are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Wee Gallery Inc., of St. Petersburg, Florida
