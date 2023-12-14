 Skip to main content

Weatherbeeta USA Recalls Collegiate Horse-Riding Saddles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Weatherbeeta USA Collegiate Horse-Riding Saddles
Name of Product:
Collegiate English Horse-Riding Saddles
Hazard:

The saddle’s rivet or stirrup bar can break, causing the rider to fall, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 14, 2023
Units:

About 2,300

Consumer Contact

Weatherbeeta USA at 800-526-6310 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at collegiaterecallusa@weatherbeeta.com, or online at www.weatherbeeta.com/collegiate-recall or www.Collegiatesaddlery.com and click on “Saddle Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves nine models of Collegiate English horse-riding saddles: Degree Mono Event, Graduate Close Contact, Honour Close Contact, Integrity Mono Dressage, Lectern Dressage and Warwick Close Contact. All of the saddles are branded Collegiate and have a Collegiate nail head in the head of the saddle and Collegiate brand printed on the stirrup keeper. The saddles measure between 15 and 18 inches and were sold in black or brown leather or synthetic depending on the model. All Lectern saddles are included in this recall. For all other models, only saddles manufactured between March 2019 through July 2023 are included in this recall. The manufacturing date, in MM-YYYY format, is the last six digits of the serial number. The serial number is stamped on the underflap of the saddle, below “Made in India.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled saddles and contact Weatherbeeta for instructions to return the recalled saddle to receive a free replacement saddle, including free shipping, similar to theirs. Weatherbeeta is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of saddle’s rivet or stirrup bar breaking. One fall injury has been reported.

Sold At:
Dover Saddlery, Equss Now, Strafford Saddlery Shop, The Carousel Horse Tack and other stores nationwide and online atwww.doversaddlery.com,www.smartpakequine.com,www.statelinetack.com andwww.weatherbeeta.com from May 2019 through October 2023 for between $430 and $1,300, depending on the model.
Importer(s):

WeatherBeeta USA Inc., of Easton, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
24-734
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Commander Series MY2022
BRP US Recalls Side-By-Side Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The operator’s guide maintenance schedule section contains incorrect information regarding proper maintenance intervals for the clutch which can lead to clutch failure, including fragments to be ejected from the vehicle if not serviced, posing a risk of serious injuries.

Recalled Weatherbeeta USA Collegiate Horse-Riding Saddles
Weatherbeeta USA Recalls Collegiate Horse-Riding Saddles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The saddle’s rivet or stirrup bar can break, causing the rider to fall, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled Kubota Utility Vehicle Model RTV-XG850, Sidekick
Kubota Tractor Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash and Collision Hazards (Recall Alert)

Components of the steering shaft/steering system could have been improperly assembled which can lead to loss of control, posing crash and collision hazards.

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR 200
Polaris Industries Recalls RZR 200 Youth Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury

The steering system can lock up while in use, posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury to children.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023-2024 Ranger XP Kinetic (white)
Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XP Kinetic Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash Hazard

Pressing the brake and throttle pedals simultaneously can deactivate the throttle. If the brake is then released, the vehicle can move and the throttle can still be deactivated, posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury.

Recalled Segway Powersports 2022 Fugleman UT10E Utility-Terrain Vehicle
Segway Powersports Recalls 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ignition coil can fail to ignite one of the engine cylinders, allowing uncombusted fuel to enter the exhaust pipe where it could ignite, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product