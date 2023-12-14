Weatherbeeta USA Recalls Collegiate Horse-Riding Saddles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves nine models of Collegiate English horse-riding saddles: Degree Mono Event, Graduate Close Contact, Honour Close Contact, Integrity Mono Dressage, Lectern Dressage and Warwick Close Contact. All of the saddles are branded Collegiate and have a Collegiate nail head in the head of the saddle and Collegiate brand printed on the stirrup keeper. The saddles measure between 15 and 18 inches and were sold in black or brown leather or synthetic depending on the model. All Lectern saddles are included in this recall. For all other models, only saddles manufactured between March 2019 through July 2023 are included in this recall. The manufacturing date, in MM-YYYY format, is the last six digits of the serial number. The serial number is stamped on the underflap of the saddle, below “Made in India.”