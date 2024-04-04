Walmart Recalls Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The chopper’s blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers with model number MS14100094536S1. The choppers are rechargeable and cordless, and have a green lid, white body, and clear plastic bowl. They have one blade attachment, which consists of three curved blades on one white plastic spindle. Model number MS14100094536S1 is on the label attached to the bottom of the clear plastic bowl.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled choppers, and contact Walmart to receive a full refund. Consumers can bring the chopper to their nearest Walmart store for a refund.
Walmart has received five reports of lacerations, two of which required medical attention, including stitches. Injuries occurred during assembly of the product or during cleaning/handling of the product.
Walmart Stores Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas
