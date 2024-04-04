 Skip to main content

Walmart Recalls Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

  • Recalled Mainstays Electric Mini Chopper container with blade and lid
  • Recalled Mainstays Electric Mini Chopper assembled
  • Recalled Mainstays Electric Mini Chopper assembled
Name of Product:
Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers
Hazard:

The chopper’s blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 04, 2024
Units:

About 51,750

Consumer Contact

Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT any day, or online at https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls or https://corporate.walmart.com/ and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers with model number MS14100094536S1. The choppers are rechargeable and cordless, and have a green lid, white body, and clear plastic bowl. They have one blade attachment, which consists of three curved blades on one white plastic spindle. Model number MS14100094536S1 is on the label attached to the bottom of the clear plastic bowl.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled choppers, and contact Walmart to receive a full refund. Consumers can bring the chopper to their nearest Walmart store for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Walmart has received five reports of lacerations, two of which required medical attention, including stitches. Injuries occurred during assembly of the product or during cleaning/handling of the product.

Sold Exclusively At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from August 2022 through October 2023 for between $10 and $15.
Manufacturer(s):
Shuangma Plastic Manufacturing Inc., of China
Importer(s):

Walmart Stores Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-178

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Mainstays Electric Mini Chopper container with blade and lid
Walmart Recalls Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The chopper’s blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs (As Sold)
Nestlé USA Recalls Metallic Mugs Sold with Starbucks-Branded Gift Sets Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

If microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, the mugs can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled Insignia 3.4-qt. Digital Air Fryer model NS-AF34D2
Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards

The air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. Additionally, the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled MSR Reactor Accessory cooking pot (1 liter)
Cascade Designs Recalls Camping Cooking Pots Due to Burn and Scald Hazards

The pot handle can detach or become loose, posing burn and scald risks to consumers from hot food and liquids spilling from the product.

Recalled Frigidaire rear-controlled ranges
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The control panel (user interface) on the ranges can detach from the unit, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards.

Recalled Production Year 2015-2019 Frigidaire Branded Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The recalled refrigerators contain an ice bucket assembly component that can break, resulting in plastic pieces entering the ice bucket, posing choking and laceration hazards to consumers if the pieces are dispensed out of the ice bucket.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product