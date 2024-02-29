Vanilla Underground Minecraft TNT Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Premier P

Description:

The “Minecraft All Over Creeper TNT” garment is a hooded one-piece pajama with a soft, raised fabric printed with green Creepers and TNTs from the Minecraft video game. There are bright green cuffs on the wrists and ankles, a bright green zipper that extends from the neck to the waist, and a hood. On the front of the neck label is the word “Minecraft” and on the back of the label is “2023 Mojang AB. TM Microsoft Corporation”. On the front of the side-seam label is Vanilla Underground’s logo, “Vanilla Underground”, “vanillaunderground.com” and Vanilla Underground’s address. The back of the side-seam label lists the washing instructions, “Made in China”, “100% Polyester” and “Keep away from fire”.