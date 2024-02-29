Vanilla Underground Minecraft TNT Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Premier P

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 1,570
Vanilla Underground at 800-918-5294 from 3 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customercare@vanillaunderground.com, or visit https://www.vanillaunderground.com/ and click on “Product Recall” in the footer of the page, or https://www.vanillaunderground.com/pages/product-recall.
Recall Details
The “Minecraft All Over Creeper TNT” garment is a hooded one-piece pajama with a soft, raised fabric printed with green Creepers and TNTs from the Minecraft video game. There are bright green cuffs on the wrists and ankles, a bright green zipper that extends from the neck to the waist, and a hood. On the front of the neck label is the word “Minecraft” and on the back of the label is “2023 Mojang AB. TM Microsoft Corporation”. On the front of the side-seam label is Vanilla Underground’s logo, “Vanilla Underground”, “vanillaunderground.com” and Vanilla Underground’s address. The back of the side-seam label lists the washing instructions, “Made in China”, “100% Polyester” and “Keep away from fire”.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact Vanilla Underground for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send a photo of the destroyed garment to customercare@vanillaunderground.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Premier P. LTD, of United Kingdom
