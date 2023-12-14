 Skip to main content

Traeger Pellet Grills Recalls Flat Top Propane Grills Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill
  • Silver Color label Located on the Rear With SKU Number 1DFL42LLA
Name of Product:
Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Propane Grills
Hazard:

The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 14, 2023
Units:

About 37,000

Consumer Contact

Traeger toll-free at 833-654-2407 seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT or online at www.traeger.com/recall or  www.traeger.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grills powered by propane. The product is black in color and has a closeable lid with a silver handle and the name “Traeger” written on it in black with the Traeger logo. The product is approximately 74 inches long by 27 inches wide by 36 inches tall and weighs about 189 lbs. The grills have a silver color label located on the rear with SKU Number as 1DFL42LLA.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grills and contact Traeger for inspection instructions and, if the burner control knobs are incorrectly labeled, consumers will receive a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 57 reports of flame adjustment knobs being incorrectly labeled. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ace Hardware, The Home Depot and Scheel’s stores nationwide and online at www.acehardware.com, www.homedepot.com andwww.traeger.com from February 2023 through October 2023 for about $900.
Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
24-061
