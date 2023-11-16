 Skip to main content

Tractor Supply Company Recalls Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Tractor Supply Red Shed Hammock Swing Chair
Name of Product:
Red Shed® Hammock Swing Chairs
Hazard:

A plastic buckle that supports the back of the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 16, 2023
Units:

About 7,500

Consumer Contact

Tractor Supply Company toll-free at 877-718-6750 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, or online at www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/policies-information/customer-solutions/recall-notices or at www.tractorsupply.com by clicking on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs. The chairs have a blue and silver mesh fabric seat with black nylon straps attached to arm rests on a black metal frame. The chairs were sold with a removable hang tag that includes a picture of the chair beneath the Red Shed® Home & Gifts logo.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Red Shed® Hammock Swing Chairs and contact Tractor Supply for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Tractor Supply has received 13 reports of incidents of the buckle on the strap breaking or its stitching breaking, including three reports of consumers falling to the ground.

Sold At:
Tractor Supply stores nationwide and online at www.tractorsupply.com from April 2023 through June 2023 for about $70.
Importer(s):

Tractor Supply Company, of Brentwood, Tennessee

Distributor(s):
Tractor Supply Company, of Brentwood, Tennessee
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-026
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

