Tractor Supply Company Recalls Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

A plastic buckle that supports the back of the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.
About 7,500
Tractor Supply Company toll-free at 877-718-6750 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, or online at www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/policies-information/customer-solutions/recall-notices or at www.tractorsupply.com by clicking on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs. The chairs have a blue and silver mesh fabric seat with black nylon straps attached to arm rests on a black metal frame. The chairs were sold with a removable hang tag that includes a picture of the chair beneath the Red Shed® Home & Gifts logo.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Red Shed® Hammock Swing Chairs and contact Tractor Supply for a full refund.
Tractor Supply has received 13 reports of incidents of the buckle on the strap breaking or its stitching breaking, including three reports of consumers falling to the ground.
Tractor Supply Company, of Brentwood, Tennessee
