TonGass Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and Entrapment Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TonGass

  • Recalled TonGass pool drain cover (top view)
  • Recalled TonGass pool drain cover (bottom view)
  • Recalled TonGass pool drain cover (side view)
Name of Product:
TonGass pool drain covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 11, 2024
Units:

About 1,650

Consumer Contact

TonGass email at tongass@126.com, online at Amazon.com Seller Profile: TonGass, or call Amazon’s toll-free number at 888-280-4331 for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TonGass 8-inch round pool drain covers (Model WGX1048E and ASIN B0CBK7HQQ) sold for use in swimming pools. The drains have two screws and are white and made of plastic. The drain covers measure 7-7/8 inches in diameter.

Remedy:

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool, take a photo, and send it to the recalling firm by email at tongass@126.com. Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers, and teach children to stay away from drains. TonGass is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at www.amazon.com from September 2023 through June 2024 for $23.
Importer(s):

Oneida International Ltd., dba TonGass, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-303

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

