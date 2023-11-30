 Skip to main content

Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by FENGM (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Tiblue stainless steel 8 oz cups
  • Recalled Tiblue stainless steel 12 oz cups
Name of Product:
Tiblue 8 oz and 12 oz children’s cups
Hazard:

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 30, 2023
Units:

About 84,000

Consumer Contact

Email at recall@tiblueonline.com, or online at https://tiblueonline.com/col.jsp?id=103, or at https://tiblueonline.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 8 oz and 12 oz models of Tiblue Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs. Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 11 different color combinations including a matching straw: Pink+Purple, Blue+Green, Turqouise+Magenta, Coral+Indigo, Lemon+Mint, Gray+Slate, Mint+Blush, Lilac+Baby Blue, Rainbow+Mermaid, Dinosaur+Shark, Unicorn+Dinosaur. "Tiblue" is printed on the front bottom of the cups.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children, stop using them and contact FENGM for a full refund. FENGM and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Amazon.com from August 2021 through July 2023 for about $20.
Retailer:

FENGM (Hong Kong Fengmang International Co. Ltd.), of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-724

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled YPSI Bassinet – Pink-beige
Peg Perego Recalls Inclined Sleeper Bassinets for YPSI and Z4 Strollers Due to Risk of Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Standards (Recall Alert)

The recalled bassinets violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleeper products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The bassinets also violate the Infant Sleep Products regulation because they do not have a stand.

Recalled Klickpick Home Children’s cup sets - 8 oz cups
Klickpick Home Recalls Stainless Steel Children’s Cup Sets Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.

Recalled Tiblue stainless steel 8 oz cups
Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by FENGM (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.

Recalled Pack and Play Mattress
Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations to the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DODO Baby House (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled Beyond Baby Vibe Bear-branded mattress
Vibe Bear Playyard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazards for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Beyond Baby (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness and thickness tests and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled PandaEar Stainless Steel Toddler Cups, 8 oz.
PandaEar Recalls Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the recalled stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product