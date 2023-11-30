Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by FENGM (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.
About 84,000
Email at recall@tiblueonline.com, or online at https://tiblueonline.com/col.jsp?id=103, or at https://tiblueonline.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 8 oz and 12 oz models of Tiblue Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs. Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 11 different color combinations including a matching straw: Pink+Purple, Blue+Green, Turqouise+Magenta, Coral+Indigo, Lemon+Mint, Gray+Slate, Mint+Blush, Lilac+Baby Blue, Rainbow+Mermaid, Dinosaur+Shark, Unicorn+Dinosaur. "Tiblue" is printed on the front bottom of the cups.
Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children, stop using them and contact FENGM for a full refund. FENGM and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
FENGM (Hong Kong Fengmang International Co. Ltd.), of China
