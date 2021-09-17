 Skip to main content

The Home Appliances Recalls Camplux Brand Portable Tankless Water Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Camplux portable tankless water heaters
Hazard:

The portable water heaters can leak gas from the gas regulator connection, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 29, 2024
Units:

About 42,000

Consumer Contact

The Home Appliances (“Camplux”) toll-free at 844-538-7475 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@camplux.com, online at www.thehomeappliances.com and click on “Recalls” or www.thehomeappliances.com/waterheaterrecall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Camplux brand portable tankless water heaters with model numbers AY132, BD158, BW211, BW264, and BW422, with the following sizes and manufacturing dates:

ModelProduct DetailsManufacture Date
AY1325L 1.32 GPM 34,000 btu/hrOn or before September 17, 2021
BD1586L 1.58 GPM 41,000 btu/hrOn or before November 17, 2021
BW2118L 2.11 GPM 55,000 btu/hrOn or before November 17, 2021
BW26412.8L 2.64 GPM 68,000 btu/hrOn or before November 17, 2021
BW42216L 4.22 GPM 110,000 btu/hrOn or before December 20, 2021

These water heaters were designed and intended for outdoor use with an attached propane tank to quickly heat water for showering or other hot water needs. The water heaters were sold in white, black, and silver/gray colors. The “Camplux” logo is printed on the front of the unit. The product label is located on the side of the unit and includes the model, size and other product details, serial numbers, and brand information. Consumers will be directed to take a photograph of the label on their Camplux water heater product and send to Camplux to confirm that they have a recalled water heater to receive the replacement gas regulator.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately turn off and stop using the recalled portable water heaters and contact The Home Appliances for a free repair kit. The repair kit consists of a replacement gas regulator with a quick connect attachment that allows for easy connection and disconnection without the need to screw in the gas regulator. Instructions for installing this repair kit will also be provided.

Incidents/Injuries:

Camplux has received 19 reports of fire incidents involving the recalled water heaters. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from June 2018 through December 2021 for between $160 and $400.
Importer(s):

The Home Appliances Inc., d/b/a Camplux, of North Charleston, South Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-137

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

