The Home Appliances Recalls Camplux Brand Portable Tankless Water Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves certain Camplux brand portable tankless water heaters with model numbers AY132, BD158, BW211, BW264, and BW422, with the following sizes and manufacturing dates:

Model Product Details Manufacture Date AY132 5L 1.32 GPM 34,000 btu/hr On or before September 17, 2021 BD158 6L 1.58 GPM 41,000 btu/hr On or before November 17, 2021 BW211 8L 2.11 GPM 55,000 btu/hr On or before November 17, 2021 BW264 12.8L 2.64 GPM 68,000 btu/hr On or before November 17, 2021 BW422 16L 4.22 GPM 110,000 btu/hr On or before December 20, 2021

These water heaters were designed and intended for outdoor use with an attached propane tank to quickly heat water for showering or other hot water needs. The water heaters were sold in white, black, and silver/gray colors. The “Camplux” logo is printed on the front of the unit. The product label is located on the side of the unit and includes the model, size and other product details, serial numbers, and brand information. Consumers will be directed to take a photograph of the label on their Camplux water heater product and send to Camplux to confirm that they have a recalled water heater to receive the replacement gas regulator.