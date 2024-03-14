 Skip to main content

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Tracker Off Road OX EV Light Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Tracker Off Road OX EV
Name of Product:
Tracker Off Road OX EV Vehicles
Hazard:

Water can get into the lithium-ion battery pack of the Tracker OX EV vehicles, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 14, 2024
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-438-3946 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at msizemore@textron.com or online at https://www.trackeroffroad.com and click on “Recalls” or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Tracker Off Road OX EV vehicles with serial numbers between 8029703 to 8031430. The serial number is located under the charger receptacle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Tracker OX EV and contact their authorized Tracker Off Road dealer or service center to schedule a free inspection and repair of the battery module. Textron advises that until the Tracker Off Road dealer or service center has completed this service, do not charge the recalled vehicle and park the recalled vehicle outdoors at least 15 feet away from any buildings or other vehicles. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's stores, and Tracker Marine and off-road dealerships nationwide from January 2023 through December 2023 for between $12,000 and $13,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-160
