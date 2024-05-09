Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Prowler Pro and Tracker Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard

The fuel tank cap does not fit correctly, causing a fuel leak around the filler neck, posing a fire hazard.
About 10,300 (In addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)
Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html or at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com or https://www.trackeroffroad.com click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves model years 2022 and 2023 Prowler Pro, Prowler Pro Crew, Tracker 800SX, and Tracker 800SX Crew utility vehicles. They were sold in various colors, including green, gray, red, fossil, and timber. “Prowler” or “Tracker” is stamped on the side of the cargo box. The 10th digit of the vehicle identification number (VIN), which is printed on the operator side of the frame under the cargo box, includes an “N” for model year 2022 and a “P” for model year 2023.
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles, and contact an authorized dealer for a free inspection and repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 48 reports of incidents of fuel leakage around the cap. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.