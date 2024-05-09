Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The steering caps, which are used to hold the handlebar in place, can crack and cause the handlebars to become unstable, posing a crash hazard.
About 2,670 (In addition, about 891 were sold in Canada)
Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and select “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Arctic Cat model year 2024 Catalyst 600 snowmobiles with model names ZR, Riot, and Mountain, sold in various colors. The model names are printed on the side panels of the snowmobiles. The 10th letter of the VIN will be an “R”. The VIN number is stamped on the tunnel section or the decal on the top/rear of the tunnel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Arctic Cat 2024 Catalyst 600 snowmobiles, and contact the local authorized Arctic Cat dealer to schedule a free repair of the steering caps.
The firm has received 95 reports of incidents from dealers during initial snowmobile setups of steering caps cracking while being torqued. No injuries have been reported.
