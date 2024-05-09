 Skip to main content

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Arctic Cat MY24 Catalyst 600 snowmobile
Name of Product:
Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst 600 snowmobiles
Hazard:

The steering caps, which are used to hold the handlebar in place, can crack and cause the handlebars to become unstable, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 09, 2024
Units:

About 2,670 (In addition, about 891 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and select “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Arctic Cat model year 2024 Catalyst 600 snowmobiles with model names ZR, Riot, and Mountain, sold in various colors. The model names are printed on the side panels of the snowmobiles. The 10th letter of the VIN will be an “R”. The VIN number is stamped on the tunnel section or the decal on the top/rear of the tunnel.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Arctic Cat 2024 Catalyst 600 snowmobiles, and contact the local authorized Arctic Cat dealer to schedule a free repair of the steering caps.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 95 reports of incidents from dealers during initial snowmobile setups of steering caps cracking while being torqued. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Arctic Cat Dealers nationwide from September 2023 through April 2024 for between $13,800 and $16,100.
Manufacturer(s):
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-228
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmet
Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Yangxi and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Prowler Pro UTV
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Prowler Pro and Tracker Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard

The fuel tank cap does not fit correctly, causing a fuel leak around the filler neck, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Arctic Cat MY24 Catalyst 600 snowmobile
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The steering caps, which are used to hold the handlebar in place, can crack and cause the handlebars to become unstable, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Trail Models: ZR LXR, ZR Sno Pro, ZR LTD, ZR RR, ZR El Tigre, Thundercat
Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Laceration Hazard

The recalled snowmobile’s drive clutch can break, allowing fragments to escape the snowmobile shielding, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobile
Polaris Recalls Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard

The snowmobile can leak fuel at the pump flange assembly, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury to the rider or passenger.

Recalled Crosman Icon .177 Caliber Air Rifle (CPI77S)
Crosman Recalls Icon Air Rifles Due to Injury Hazard

An uncocked and loaded air rifle can discharge unexpectedly if jolted or dropped, posing an injury hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product