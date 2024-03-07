Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Catalyst 600 Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard

The brake line can come in contact with the brake disc, which can cause damage to the brake line and result in brake loss, posing an injury hazard.
About 2,700 (In addition, about 900 were sold in Canada)
Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and select “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2024 Arctic Cat Catalyst 600 series snowmobiles. The snowmobiles were sold in various colors and model name “ZR,” “Riot” or “Mountain” printed on each side of the engine cowling.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact Textron Specialized to arrange for a free inspection and free repair at a dealer or to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. Textron Specialized will mail consumers a repair kit which consists of a cable tie, installation instructions, and a turn card for consumers to repair their vehicle themselves. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received three reports of brake line damage. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.