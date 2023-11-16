Target Recalls Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stems of the toy mushrooms can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 1,850
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online at https://help.target.com/help/ or www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Toys” for more information. Consumers can also click the tgt.biz/targetrecalls link on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 13-Piece Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter with the model number 324-06-3185. The playset includes a board with mushrooms decorated in a dotted pattern in multiple colors. The board measures about 6 inches wide and 8 inches long. The model number is located on the underside of the board.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the toy set by mail. Target is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received five reports of the mushroom tops detaching from the stems. No injuries have been reported.
Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
