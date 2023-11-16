 Skip to main content

Target Recalls Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter top view
  • Recalled Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter side view
  • Recalled Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter product label
Name of Product:
13-Piece Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters
Hazard:

The stems of the toy mushrooms can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 16, 2023
Units:

About 1,850

Consumer Contact

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online at https://help.target.com/help/ or www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Toys” for more information. Consumers can also click the tgt.biz/targetrecalls link on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 13-Piece Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter with the model number 324-06-3185. The playset includes a board with mushrooms decorated in a dotted pattern in multiple colors. The board measures about 6 inches wide and 8 inches long. The model number is located on the underside of the board.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the toy set by mail. Target is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the mushroom tops detaching from the stems. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from July 2023 through September 2023 for about $20.
Importer(s):

Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-715
