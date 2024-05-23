 Skip to main content

TOPINCN Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Sanure

  • Recalled TOPINCN pool drain cover (top view)
  • Recalled TOPINCN pool drain cover (bottom view)
  • Recalled TOPINCN pool drain cover (side view)
Name of Product:
TOPINCN Pool Drain Covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 23, 2024
Units:

About 340

Consumer Contact

Sanure by email at sanure710@126.com, or online https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&isAmazonFulfilled=1&marketplaceSeller=1&orderID=114-2704361-2776233&seller=A3FYRQNET3AI4U or the Sanure Storefront page on Amazon.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TOPINCN 1.5-inch and 3-inch round pool drain covers sold for use in swimming pools. The drains have two screws and measure about 4 inches (outer diameter) by 2 inches (inner diameter) for the 1.5-inch drain cover. The 3-inch drain cover measures about 5 inches (outer diameter) by 3 inches (inner diameter). They are white and made of plastic.

Remedy:

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers, remove the drain cover from the pool, take a photo of it and sent it to the recalling firm by email at sanure710@126.com to receive a full refund. Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Sanure is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively online at www.amazon.com from September 2022 through March 2024 for between $9 and $32.
Importer(s):

Dong Guan Shi Li Peng Zhi Dian Zi Shang Wu You Xian Gong Si, dba Sanure Storefront, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-239

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled TOPINCN pool drain cover (top view)
TOPINCN Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Sanure

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmet
Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Yangxi and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Prowler Pro UTV
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Prowler Pro and Tracker Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard

The fuel tank cap does not fit correctly, causing a fuel leak around the filler neck, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Arctic Cat MY24 Catalyst 600 snowmobile
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The steering caps, which are used to hold the handlebar in place, can crack and cause the handlebars to become unstable, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Trail Models: ZR LXR, ZR Sno Pro, ZR LTD, ZR RR, ZR El Tigre, Thundercat
Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Laceration Hazard

The recalled snowmobile’s drive clutch can break, allowing fragments to escape the snowmobile shielding, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobile
Polaris Recalls Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard

The snowmobile can leak fuel at the pump flange assembly, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury to the rider or passenger.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product