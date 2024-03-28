Stateside Bead Supply Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Beads Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Magnets

The magnetic beads violate the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
About 450
Email Stateside Bead Supply at info@statesidebeadsupply.com, call toll-free at 888-644-3448 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit https://www.statesidebeadsupply.com/recall-notice.html or www.statesidebeadsupply.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.
This recall involves 5mm Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER AAA Grade, which are small, spherical, loose and separable magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The recalled Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER 5mm AAA Grade were sold as a strand in a clear, plastic bag. Stateside Bead Supply is printed on a label on the clear plastic bag packaging. The magnetic beads are gun metal gray in color.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic beads immediately, take them away from children and contact Stateside Bead Supply to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund. Stateside Bead Supply is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.
Stateside Bead Supply Inc., of Issaquah, Washington
