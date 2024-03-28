 Skip to main content

Stateside Bead Supply Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Beads Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Magnets

  • Recalled Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER 5mm AAA Grade
Name of Product:
Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER 5mm
Hazard:

The magnetic beads violate the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 28, 2024
Units:

About 450

Consumer Contact

Email Stateside Bead Supply at info@statesidebeadsupply.com, call toll-free at 888-644-3448 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit https://www.statesidebeadsupply.com/recall-notice.html or www.statesidebeadsupply.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 5mm Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER AAA Grade, which are small, spherical, loose and separable magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The recalled Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER 5mm AAA Grade were sold as a strand in a clear, plastic bag. Stateside Bead Supply is printed on a label on the clear plastic bag packaging. The magnetic beads are gun metal gray in color.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic beads immediately, take them away from children and contact Stateside Bead Supply to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund. Stateside Bead Supply is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.statesidebeadsupply.com from November 2022 through June 2023 for between $7 and $9.
Manufacturer(s):
Boss Magnet, of Taiwan
Retailer:

Stateside Bead Supply Inc., of Issaquah, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-175

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER 5mm AAA Grade
