Spring Spirit and Biloban Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard to Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Biloban (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.
About 20,000
By email at recall@biloban.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Spring Spirit (Amazon’s ASIN B086X5RKRZ) and Biloban (Amazon’s ASIN B09WMP2BS3) pack and play mattress. The Spring Spirit mattress is a trifold mattress with a bamboo pattern print, manufactured from August 2022 through July 2023. “Spring Spirit” is printed on a tag located on one side of the mattress, and batch number 230315US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on another tag located on the opposite side of the mattress.
The Biloban mattresses are white and “Biloban” and gray stars are printed on the top. The underside of the mattress is gray. They were manufactured from August 2022 through July 2023. “Biloban” is printed on the mattress’ hangtag, and batch number 2304US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on a tag stapled to the mattress cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using and destroy the recalled mattresses, and contact Biloban to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses. Biloban and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Hangzhou Sharejoy Ecommerce Co. Ltd, dba Biloban, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.