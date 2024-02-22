 Skip to main content

Spring Spirit and Biloban Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard to Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Biloban (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Spring Spirit Pack and Play Mattress
  • “Spring Spirit” is printed on a tag located on one side of the mattress, and batch number 230315US and the manufacture date are printed on another tag located on the opposite side of the mattress.
  • Recalled Biloban Pack and Play Mattress - top
  • Recalled Biloban Pack and Play Mattress - underside
  • “Biloban” is printed on the mattress’ hangtag, and batch number 2304US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on a tag stapled to the mattress cover.
Name of Product:
Spring Spirit and Biloban Pack and Play Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 20,000

Consumer Contact

By email at recall@biloban.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Spring Spirit (Amazon’s ASIN B086X5RKRZ) and Biloban (Amazon’s ASIN B09WMP2BS3) pack and play mattress. The Spring Spirit mattress is a trifold mattress with a bamboo pattern print, manufactured from August 2022 through July 2023. “Spring Spirit” is printed on a tag located on one side of the mattress, and batch number 230315US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on another tag located on the opposite side of the mattress. 

The Biloban mattresses are white and “Biloban” and gray stars are printed on the top. The underside of the mattress is gray. They were manufactured from August 2022 through July 2023. “Biloban” is printed on the mattress’ hangtag, and batch number 2304US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on a tag stapled to the mattress cover. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and destroy the recalled mattresses, and contact Biloban to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses. Biloban and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from August 2022 through August 2023 for about $40.
Retailer:

Hangzhou Sharejoy Ecommerce Co. Ltd, dba Biloban, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-739

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

