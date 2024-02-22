Spring Spirit and Biloban Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard to Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Biloban (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Spring Spirit (Amazon’s ASIN B086X5RKRZ) and Biloban (Amazon’s ASIN B09WMP2BS3) pack and play mattress. The Spring Spirit mattress is a trifold mattress with a bamboo pattern print, manufactured from August 2022 through July 2023. “Spring Spirit” is printed on a tag located on one side of the mattress, and batch number 230315US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on another tag located on the opposite side of the mattress.

The Biloban mattresses are white and “Biloban” and gray stars are printed on the top. The underside of the mattress is gray. They were manufactured from August 2022 through July 2023. “Biloban” is printed on the mattress’ hangtag, and batch number 2304US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on a tag stapled to the mattress cover.