Skims Body Recalls SKIMS Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Skims Body

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 1,200 (In addition, 23 were sold in Canada)
Skims Body toll-free at 877-206-1172 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at pajamasets@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/pajamasets or www.skims.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SKIMS fleece children’s pajama sets. The two-piece, button-up pajamas have long sleeves and wide-legged pants. They were sold in blue and black, multi-colored, green and black (cypress), and burgundy and black (wine) plaid patterns, and in sizes 2T, 3T, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. “SKIMS”, the size, and “Made in Philippines” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label lists the size, fiber content, washing instructions, “Made in Philippines”, and “RN158973”.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact SKIMS for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garment by cutting the top and bottom in half, and upload a photo of the destroyed garments to: https://www.recallrtr.com/pajamasets. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price, plus a credit toward a future SKIMS purchase. SKIMS will contact all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Skims Body Inc., of Los Angeles, California
