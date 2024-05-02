 Skip to main content

Skims Body Recalls SKIMS Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Skims Body

  • Recalled Skims Body Pajama Set - Blue Plaid
  • Recalled Skims Body Pajama Set – Multi-colored Plaid
  • Recalled Skims Body Pajama Set – Green and Black Plaid
  • Recalled Skims Body Pajama Set – Black and Burgundy Plaid
Name of Product:
SKIMS Children’s Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 02, 2024
Units:

About 1,200 (In addition, 23 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Skims Body toll-free at 877-206-1172 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at pajamasets@realtimeresults.net, or online at  https://www.recallrtr.com/pajamasets or www.skims.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves SKIMS fleece children’s pajama sets. The two-piece, button-up pajamas have long sleeves and wide-legged pants. They were sold in blue and black, multi-colored, green and black (cypress), and burgundy and black (wine) plaid patterns, and in sizes 2T, 3T, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. “SKIMS”, the size, and “Made in Philippines” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label lists the size, fiber content, washing instructions, “Made in Philippines”, and “RN158973”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact SKIMS for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garment by cutting the top and bottom in half, and upload a photo of the destroyed garments to: https://www.recallrtr.com/pajamasets. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price, plus a credit toward a future SKIMS purchase. SKIMS will contact all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at skims.com and in-store at the SKIMS store in Austin, Texas, from November 2023 through January 2024 for about $54.
Importer(s):

Skims Body Inc., of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
Philippines
Recall number:
24-216

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers in packaging
Dixon Ticonderoga Recalls Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The recalled foam pattern rollers are intended for children and contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban in the rollers’ handles. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Mill Valley Jr. six-drawer youth dresser (White)
Children’s Dressers Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by LFN Limited

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the performance requirements of the STURDY Act.

Recalled Skims Body Pajama Set - Blue Plaid
Skims Body Recalls SKIMS Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Skims Body

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Igloo 12 oz. Youth Sipper Bottle
Igloo Products Recalls Youth Sipper Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

The silicone cover on the sipper can detach while in use, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Crib - Blush
Crate & Barrel Recalls Hampshire Cribs Due to Fall Hazard

The mattress support pins can become loose and allow the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard to children.

Recalled Sant and Abel Children's Henley Two-Piece Pajama Sets (Sky Blue Stripe, Peony Stripe, Red Stripe, Navy Stripe, Wreath, Horse, Christmas, Candy Cane and Daisy)
Sant and Abel Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product