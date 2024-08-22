Siemens Industry Recalls SolarReady™ Meter Combos Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves SolarReady Meter Combos with catalog numbers MC2442S1200SC and MC2442S1200FC, manufactured from August 2021 through August 2022. The catalog number and date stamp are located on a label on the inside of the front panel of the solar meter. This product serves as the connection point between the utility power supply, a rooftop solar system, and the main electrical panel serving a home. Depending on the installation, the panel within this product could contain the branch breaker circuits (breaker box) for the entire home or part of the home. This panel also contains the main breaker service disconnect for the whole home’s power.