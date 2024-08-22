 Skip to main content

Siemens Industry Recalls SolarReady™ Meter Combos Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Siemens SolarReady Meter Combo and inside panel label
  • Location of Catalog Number and Date Stamp
Name of Product:
Siemens SolarReady Meter Combos
Hazard:

An interior connection in the recalled Siemens SolarReady Meter Combos can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
August 22, 2024
Units:

About 3,910

Consumer Contact

Siemens Industry at 800-756-6996 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at psn.industry@siemens.com, or online at https://www.siemens.com/us/en/products/energy/low-voltage/solarready-meter-combo-safety-recall.html or at https://www.siemens.com/us/en/products/energy/low-voltage.html and click on the “Email us for Further Information for Recall” button for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SolarReady Meter Combos with catalog numbers MC2442S1200SC and MC2442S1200FC, manufactured from August 2021 through August 2022. The catalog number and date stamp are located on a label on the inside of the front panel of the solar meter. This product serves as the connection point between the utility power supply, a rooftop solar system, and the main electrical panel serving a home. Depending on the installation, the panel within this product could contain the branch breaker circuits (breaker box) for the entire home or part of the home. This panel also contains the main breaker service disconnect for the whole home’s power.

Remedy:

Contact Siemens to determine if your SolarReady Meter Combo is included in this recall. Siemens will arrange for an on-site inspection, and repair or replacement of recalled meter combos by a licensed contractor at no cost to the consumer. Siemens is contacting distributors directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of overheating, including one report of a localized fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Electrical distributors nationwide from August 2021 through April 2024 for between about $640 and $990, depending on the model.
Importer(s):

Siemens Industry Inc., of Alpharetta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
24-346
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

