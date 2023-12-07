 Skip to main content

Segway Powersports Recalls 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Segway Powersports 2022 Fugleman UT10E Utility-Terrain Vehicle
  • Recalled Segway Powersports 2022 Fugleman UT10X Utility-Terrain Vehicle
Name of Product:
2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility-Terrain Vehicles
Hazard:

The ignition coil can fail to ignite one of the engine cylinders, allowing uncombusted fuel to enter the exhaust pipe where it could ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 1,100 (In addition, about 480 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Segway Powersports toll-free at 877-628-0202 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at https://www.segwaypowersports.us/recalls/ or at https://segwaypowersports.us and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model year 2022 Fugleman Utility -Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) with model numbers UT10E or UT10X. These vehicles were sold in various colors including white, black, gray and camo. “FUGLEMAN” decals are printed on the right and left rear side panels. The Segway logo is on the hood. The model number is located on the right and left rear side panels next to the Fugleman logo.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and bring the vehicles to an authorized Segway Powersports dealer for a free repair, which includes the installation of an upgrade kit. The firm has contacted all known purchasers. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a vehicle fire with property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Segway Powersports authorized dealers (sellers of off-road vehicles) from December 2021 through July 2023 for between $14,400 and $16,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Segway Technology Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Segway Powersports Inc., of McKinney, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-727
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Segway Powersports 2022 Fugleman UT10E Utility-Terrain Vehicle
Segway Powersports Recalls 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ignition coil can fail to ignite one of the engine cylinders, allowing uncombusted fuel to enter the exhaust pipe where it could ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray with Training Canister
Security Equipment Recalls SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray Canisters Due to Failure to Operate in an Emergency

The Sabre Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray canisters do not contain the red nozzle on top of the valve stem that is needed to deploy the product and will not deploy pepper gel spray when it is triggered. Also, the canisters can fail to spray in the defense of the individual during an emergency.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 PATRIOT 9R MATRYX RMK KHAOS
Polaris Recalls Patriot 9R MATRYX PRO RMK and Patriot 9R MATRYX RMK KHAOS Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch can fail and can cause the clutch or clutch components to come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Supacaz Orbitron Pedal
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Supacaz Brand Orbitron Pedals Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The pedal body can detach from the pedal spindle and/or the pedal spindle can break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT 850 MATRYX RMK w/ Electric Start
Polaris Recalls Patriot 850 MATRYX Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ring gear on the primary clutch can fail, causing the clutch assembly components to come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Tractor Supply Red Shed Hammock Swing Chair
Tractor Supply Company Recalls Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

A plastic buckle that supports the back of the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product