Segway Powersports Recalls 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ignition coil can fail to ignite one of the engine cylinders, allowing uncombusted fuel to enter the exhaust pipe where it could ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,100 (In addition, about 480 were sold in Canada)
Segway Powersports toll-free at 877-628-0202 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at https://www.segwaypowersports.us/recalls/ or at https://segwaypowersports.us and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves model year 2022 Fugleman Utility -Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) with model numbers UT10E or UT10X. These vehicles were sold in various colors including white, black, gray and camo. “FUGLEMAN” decals are printed on the right and left rear side panels. The Segway logo is on the hood. The model number is located on the right and left rear side panels next to the Fugleman logo.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and bring the vehicles to an authorized Segway Powersports dealer for a free repair, which includes the installation of an upgrade kit. The firm has contacted all known purchasers.
The firm has received one report of a vehicle fire with property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Segway Powersports Inc., of McKinney, Texas
