Savvy Rest Recalls Quilted Cotton Mattress Pads Due to Fire Hazard and Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Standard

Name of Product:
Savvy Rest Quilted Cotton Mattress Pads
Hazard:

The recalled quilted cotton mattress pads fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 14, 2023
Units:

About 84

Consumer Contact

Savvy Rest toll-free at 866-856-4044 anytime, by email at info@savvyrest.com, or online at www.savvyrest.com/product-recall or https://www.savvyrest.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Savvy Rest quilted cotton mattress pads. The white mattress pads have unbleached cotton ticking and corner ties. The pads were sold in sizes twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. No label is attached to the pads. This recall only includes the quilted cotton mattress pads.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattress pads immediately and contact Savvy Rest for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the mattress pads will be asked to destroy the product by cutting it with scissors and sending the recall firm a photo of the destroyed mattress pad at info@savvyrest.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at savvyrest.com, thenaturalsleepstore.com, stlbeds.com, and organiquesleep.com, and stores including EcoDwelling, The Clean Bedroom NY, Natural Mattress, Moss Envy, ECO Sleep Solutions, Green Island, Eagles’ Rest, Well Rested, and Billibeds nationwide from April 2023 through October 2023 for between $150 and $280.
Manufacturer(s):
Savvy Rest Inc., of Charlottesville, Virginia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-058

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

