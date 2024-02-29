 Skip to main content

Sandford Family Croquet Sets Recalled Due to Violations of the Federal Lead Paint and Phthalates Bans; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by DOM Sports

  • Recalled Sandford Family 6-Player Croquet Set - Big Game Hunters branded
  • Recalled Sandford Family 6-Player Croquet Set - Garden Games branded
Name of Product:
Sandford Family 6-Player Croquet Sets
Hazard:

The paint or surface coating on the red mallet, blue mallet, red hoop, and winning post contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. In addition, the coating on the red and blue mallets contains levels of regulated phthalates that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 29, 2024
Units:

About 113

Consumer Contact

DOM Sports toll-free at 877-725-5056 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@domsports.com or online at www.domsports.com/recalls.html or www.domsports.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sandford Family 6-Player Croquet Sets branded with either Garden Games or Big Game Hunters on the storage bag. The set includes four adult mallets; two winning posts; one red and blue children’s mallet; six balls, clips and hoops, and a storage bag. The storage bag is branded with either a Big Game Hunters logo on a blue bag or a Garden Games logo on a green bag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled family croquet sets, and contact DOM Sports for information on how to email a photo of the recalled product being disposed of to support@domsports.com to receive the free replacement parts. DOM Sports and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from May 2015 through June 2021 for about $225.
Manufacturer(s):
Garden Games Ltd, of United Kingdom
Importer(s):

DOM Enterprises & Mfg. Ltd, dba DOM Sports, of Canada

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
24-141

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled MY 2024 Ski-Doo MXZ Snowmobile
Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo Snowmobiles Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard

The snowmobile’s left ski can break, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard. 

Recalled Cannondale 26” Dave bicycle
Cannondale Recalls Dave Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged, and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards. 

Recalled Sandford Family 6-Player Croquet Set - Big Game Hunters branded
Sandford Family Croquet Sets Recalled Due to Violations of the Federal Lead Paint and Phthalates Bans; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by DOM Sports

The paint or surface coating on the red mallet, blue mallet, red hoop, and winning post contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. In addition, the coating on the red and blue mallets contains levels of regulated phthalates that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX VOYAGEUR 146 Snowmobile
Polaris Recalls MATRYX Snowmobiles Equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 Engines Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch can fail causing the clutch or its components to separate from the vehicle, posing an injury hazard. 

Recalled Bulldog Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault, Model No. BD4030B
Bulldog Cases Recalls Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Machir Biometric Personal Safe
Machir Recalls Biometric Personal Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the safes can fail and be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death if the safe is used to store firearms.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product