Salewa USA Recalls Wild Country Ropeman 1 Ascenders Due to a Failure to Ascend

Wild Country Ropeman 1 ascenders
The teeth of the recalled ascenders can fail to engage, making it difficult or impossible for the user to ascend.

Replace
June 06, 2024
About 7,700 (In addition, about 297 were sold in Canada)

Wild Country toll-free at 844-412-7013 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at Ropeman1Recall@wildcountry.com, online at https://www.wildcountry.com/en-us/product-recalls, or https://www.wildcountry.com/en-us/ and click on “Ropeman 1 Voluntary Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

This recall involves orange colored Wild Country “Ropeman 1” ascenders used in mountaineering and rock climbing. The recalled ascenders were manufactured in July 2022 and are marked with batch 05A0722.  “ROPE MAN 1” and the batch number are printed in white on the side of the product.  

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ropeman 1 ascenders, and contact Wild Country to coordinate return of the recalled product and shipment of a free replacement ascender. Consumers can also return the recalled Ropeman 1 ascenders to Wild Country directly or at any authorized Wild Country Dealer for a free replacement.

None reported.

REI and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.wildcountry.com, www.backcountry.com, and www.campsaver.com from December 2022 through April 2024 for about $55.
Salewa USA LLC, of Boulder, Colorado

Taiwan
24-259
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

