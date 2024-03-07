SINGES 3-in-1 High Chair and Booster Seats Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulations for High Chairs and Booster Seats; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com; Imported and Sold by Shenzhen Yingjieshang Trade

The recalled high chair, which converts into a booster seat, violates the safety regulations for both high chairs and booster seats. Multiple failures were identified including, but not limited to, insufficient restraint system, stability, static load, latching and locking mechanisms, leg openings, warnings, labels, and literature. The product can tip over or collapse and present a fall hazard to children.
Shenzhen Yingjieshang Trade collect at 206-458-7003 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at szyjsmygswfs@outlook.com, or online at www.singes-online.com/faq-75.html or www.singes-online.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SINGES 3-in-1 Baby High Chairs and Booster Seats. The high chair has a light blue cushioned seat, detachable legs and adjustable tray that can be converted into a booster seat with shorter legs or wheels. The high chairs were sold in blue and red colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and return them to Walmart for a full refund. Shenzhen Yingjieshang Trade and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Shenzhen Yingjieshang Trade Co Ltd, of China
