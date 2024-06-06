 Skip to main content

SA Consumer Products Recalls Sanctuary Quick Access and Sports Afield Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

  • Recalled Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe
  • Recalled Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe
Name of Product:
Sanctuary and Sports Afield Biometric Firearm Safes
Hazard:

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 06, 2024
Units:

About 133,370

Consumer Contact

SA Consumer Products toll-free at 855-215-5822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or at saconsumer6983@sedgwick.com or online at sabiometricsaferecall.expertinquiry.com or www.saproducts.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the top right corner of the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe. The black steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe measures 10 inches high by 14 inches wide by 10 inches deep, and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe measures 55 inches high by 12 inches wide by 11 inches deep. The Sanctuary-branded safe has one shelf and can store approximately two firearms, while the Sports Afield-branded safe can store four firearms. The Sports Afield safe has the Sports Afield logo on the front of the safe.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact SA Consumer Products to receive a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of 77 reports of the safe being opened by unauthorized users. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
The Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safes were sold at Costco and other stores nationwide, and online at Costco.com, for between $75 and $100. The Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safes were sold at firearm and sporting goods stores nationwide and online for between $500 and $600. The safes were sold from July 2020 through November 2023.
Importer(s):

SA Consumer Products Inc., of Rolling Meadows, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-255

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

