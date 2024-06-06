SA Consumer Products Recalls Sanctuary Quick Access and Sports Afield Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

Description:

This recall involves the Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe. The black steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe measures 10 inches high by 14 inches wide by 10 inches deep, and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe measures 55 inches high by 12 inches wide by 11 inches deep. The Sanctuary-branded safe has one shelf and can store approximately two firearms, while the Sports Afield-branded safe can store four firearms. The Sports Afield safe has the Sports Afield logo on the front of the safe.