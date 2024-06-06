SA Consumer Products Recalls Sanctuary Quick Access and Sports Afield Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.
About 133,370
SA Consumer Products toll-free at 855-215-5822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or at saconsumer6983@sedgwick.com or online at sabiometricsaferecall.expertinquiry.com or www.saproducts.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the top right corner of the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe. The black steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe measures 10 inches high by 14 inches wide by 10 inches deep, and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe measures 55 inches high by 12 inches wide by 11 inches deep. The Sanctuary-branded safe has one shelf and can store approximately two firearms, while the Sports Afield-branded safe can store four firearms. The Sports Afield safe has the Sports Afield logo on the front of the safe.
Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact SA Consumer Products to receive a free repair kit.
The firm is aware of 77 reports of the safe being opened by unauthorized users. No injuries have been reported.
SA Consumer Products Inc., of Rolling Meadows, Illinois
