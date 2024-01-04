 Skip to main content

Ride Aventon Recalls Sinch.2 Folding E-Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Class 2 Sinch.2 e-bike (Quicksilver)
  • Recalled Class 2 Sinch.2 e-bike (Sapphire)
  • Recalled Class 2 Sinch.2 e-bike (Sapphire) with handlebars folded
  • Recalled Class 2 Sinch.2 e-bike - portable
Class 2 Sinch.2 Folding E-Bicycles
The recalled e-bikes can accelerate unexpectedly, resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Repair
January 04, 2024
About 2,300

Ride Aventon toll-free at 866-300-3311 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; or by email at info@aventon.com or online at https://www.aventon.com/pages/recalls or www.Aventon.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves Class 2 Sinch.2 electric bicycles. The folding, 500w e-bikes were sold in silver (quicksilver) and blue (sapphire.) The e-bike has front and rear tires and foldable handlebars. The name “Aventon” is printed on the side of the downtube of the e-bike frame and “Sinch.2” is printed on the chain stay that runs to the rear of the bicycle connecting the rear wheel to the frame.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled e-bikes and contact a Ride Aventon authorized dealer to schedule a free repair, including a software update to the controller.

The firm has received six reports of the recalled e-bikes accelerating unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.

Bicycle stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com and Eriksbikeshop.com from April 2023 through August 2023 for about $1,800.
Ride Aventon Inc., of Brea, California

China
24-075
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

