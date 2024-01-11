 Skip to main content

Retrospec Recalls Kid’s Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets

Name of Product:
Scout Kid’s Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 11, 2024
Units:

About 72,000 (In addition, 150 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Retrospec toll-free at 888-488-2369 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-scout-recall or retrospec.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmets in sizes XS and S. The helmets were sold in the following colors and designs: Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink. The helmets were sold with a green hang tag label listing the name “Retrospec,” the Scout brand name, and the helmet size. The word Retrospec or the Retrospec “R” logo appears on the right side of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Retrospec for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and mark the helmet with their initials and the date near the Retrospec logo on the right side of the helmet. Consumers should upload a photo of the helmet, showing the straps cut off, their initials, date, and Retrospec logo, to the recall registration page at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-scout-recall to prove destruction, and then dispose of the recalled helmet.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
T Scheels, Play it Again Sports, and independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at Retrospec.com and Amazon.com from February 2019 through March 2023 for between $18 and $23.
Importer(s):

Xander Bicycle Corporation, DBA Retrospec, of Perris, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-081

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

