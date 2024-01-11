Retrospec Recalls Kid’s Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets do not comply with the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 72,000 (In addition, 150 in Canada)
Retrospec toll-free at 888-488-2369 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-scout-recall or retrospec.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmets in sizes XS and S. The helmets were sold in the following colors and designs: Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink. The helmets were sold with a green hang tag label listing the name “Retrospec,” the Scout brand name, and the helmet size. The word Retrospec or the Retrospec “R” logo appears on the right side of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Retrospec for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and mark the helmet with their initials and the date near the Retrospec logo on the right side of the helmet. Consumers should upload a photo of the helmet, showing the straps cut off, their initials, date, and Retrospec logo, to the recall registration page at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-scout-recall to prove destruction, and then dispose of the recalled helmet.
None reported.
Xander Bicycle Corporation, DBA Retrospec, of Perris, California
