Red Toolbox Recalls Stanley-Branded Jr. Kids Garden Sets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively by Costco Wholesale

  • Recalled Long Hoe and Long Rake
  • Stanley Jr. 7-Piece Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set Containing Recalled Long Hoe and Rake
  • Tracking Label on Bottom of Wheelbarrow
Name of Product:
Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Sets
Hazard:

The painted long hoe and rake of the recalled garden set contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 12, 2024
Units:

About 459,200 (In addition, about 60,480 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Red Toolbox by email at CS@recall-rtb.com, or online at https://www.recall-rtb.com/ or https://red-toolbox.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the long hoe and rake in the Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set, model number 1662178. The Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set includes a wheelbarrow, apron, gloves, rake, hoe and hand tools. The wheelbarrow has a white label on the bottom that states “Red Toolbox” and the manufacturing date of 12.2023. The recalled long hoe and rake have a yellow-painted long wooden handle with the words “Stanley Jr.” painted in black. The hoe and rake are black-painted metal. Only the long hoe and rake in the set are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the long hoe and rake in the garden set immediately. Visit Red Toolbox’s recall website, https://www.recall-rtb.com/, for information on how to obtain a free replacement long hoe and rake. The consumer will need to fill out a form and upload photos of disposing these items and the white label on the bottom of the wheelbarrow showing the 12.2023 manufacturing date. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Costco stores nationwide and online at www.costco.com from February 2024 through June 2024 for about $35.
Importer(s):

Costco Wholesale, of Issaquah, Washington

Distributor(s):
Red Toolbox USA, of El Segundo, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-357

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

