Red Toolbox Recalls Stanley-Branded Jr. Kids Garden Sets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively by Costco Wholesale

The painted long hoe and rake of the recalled garden set contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 459,200 (In addition, about 60,480 in Canada)
This recall involves the long hoe and rake in the Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set, model number 1662178. The Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set includes a wheelbarrow, apron, gloves, rake, hoe and hand tools. The wheelbarrow has a white label on the bottom that states “Red Toolbox” and the manufacturing date of 12.2023. The recalled long hoe and rake have a yellow-painted long wooden handle with the words “Stanley Jr.” painted in black. The hoe and rake are black-painted metal. Only the long hoe and rake in the set are included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the long hoe and rake in the garden set immediately. Visit Red Toolbox’s recall website, https://www.recall-rtb.com/, for information on how to obtain a free replacement long hoe and rake. The consumer will need to fill out a form and upload photos of disposing these items and the white label on the bottom of the wheelbarrow showing the 12.2023 manufacturing date. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Costco Wholesale, of Issaquah, Washington
