Randder Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Render Store

The portable fuel containers do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.
About 1,830
Recall Details
This recall involves 750mL and 1500mL sizes of Randder 2-Pack Liquid Fuel Bottles. The bottles are red with a black cap, and bear white markings or text including, “RANDDER”, “fuel bottle”, “fill level”, warnings and/or directions, a logo, and the bottle’s volume.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach of children, and contact Render Store for information on how to receive a new child-resistant cap.
None reported
Shenzhenshi Rande Keji Youxian Gongsi, dba Render Store, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.