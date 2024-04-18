 Skip to main content

Randder Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Render Store

  • Recalled Randder 2-Pack Liquid Fuel Bottles – 750mL
Name of Product:
Randder 2-Pack Liquid Fuel Bottles
Hazard:

The portable fuel containers do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 18, 2024
Units:

About 1,830

Consumer Contact

Email at catherine0216@outlook.com, or online at  https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=A109LSFCBRYVBT&asin=B08TCG5L2J&ref_=dp_merchant_link&isAmazonFulfilled=1.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 750mL and 1500mL sizes of Randder 2-Pack Liquid Fuel Bottles. The bottles are red with a black cap, and bear white markings or text including, “RANDDER”, “fuel bottle”, “fill level”, warnings and/or directions, a logo, and the bottle’s volume.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach of children, and contact Render Store for information on how to receive a new child-resistant cap.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from September 2022 through November 2023 for about $26 for the 750mL size, and about $47 for the 1500mL size.
Retailer:

Shenzhenshi Rande Keji Youxian Gongsi, dba Render Store, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-202

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Randder 2-Pack Liquid Fuel Bottles – 750mL
Randder Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Render Store

The portable fuel containers do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottles - front
BRS Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning and Burn Hazard; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Huenco

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle – front
BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Burn Prevention Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Tentock

The portable fuel containers violate the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Recalled EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinder
EVAS 20 lb. Propane Exchange Tanks Recalled by Worthington Enterprises Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled propane exchange cylinders could leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle - front
BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning, Burn, and Flash Fire; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Safety Act and the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by WAOLi

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children. The 530mL BRS bottle was manufactured after the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act (PFCSA) became effective and lacks a flame mitigation device, posing a flash fire hazard.

Recalled VPR Brands Lighters
VPR Brands Recalls Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of the Federal Regulation for Cigarette Lighters

The lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years old could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product