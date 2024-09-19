 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Sportsman 850 ATV
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Sportsman XP 1000 ATV
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Sportsman XP 1000 S ATV
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Sportsman 850 ATV
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Sportsman XP 1000 ATV
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Sportsman XP 1000 S ATV
  • Recalled Fuel Pump Kit (part numbers 2208595 and 2208596)
  • Recalled Fuel Tank Assembly (part numbers 2522378 and 2522379)
  • Recalled Polaris Sportsman ATVs VIN Location (1)
Name of Product:
Model Year 2023-2024 Polaris Sportsman 850, XP 1000, and XP 1000 S ATVs and fuel pump kits and fuel tank assemblies
Hazard:

The ATV can leak fuel at the fuel pump flange outlet, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury to the rider or passenger.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 19, 2024
Units:

About 10,300 ATVs and 3,158 fuel pump kits and fuel tank assemblies (In addition, about 1,500 ATVs were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page, or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2023-2024 Sportsman 850, XP 1000, and XP 1000 S ATVs. The recalled ATVs were sold in black, blue, camouflage, crimson, gray, green, red, silver and tan. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side grille and “POLARIS” and “Sportsman” are printed on the sides of the vehicle. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the ATV’s left rear frame. In addition, this recall involves fuel pump kits (part numbers 2208595 and 2208596) and fuel tank assemblies (part numbers 2522378 and 2522379) sold as service parts.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel pump at the dealer’s location. Polaris is contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 14 reports of fuel leaking from the recalled ATVs and three reports of fire.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from July 2023 through June 2024 for between $10,600 and $18,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-369
Fast Track Recall

