Polaris Recalls Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Snowmobile VIN/Model Number Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2024 Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobiles
Hazard:

The snowmobile can leak fuel at the pump flange assembly, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury to the rider or passenger.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 02, 2024
Units:

About 240 (In addition, about 290 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page, or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2024 Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side panel of the vehicles. The VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle’s frame.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the pump flange assembly gasket. Polaris has issued a Stop Ride notice to consumers, and is contacting registered owners directly about the remedy.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of fuel leaking from the recalled snowmobiles. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from August 2023 through March 2024 for about $16,100.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-218
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

