Polaris Recalls Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard

The snowmobile can leak fuel at the pump flange assembly, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury to the rider or passenger.
About 240 (In addition, about 290 were sold in Canada)
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2024 Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side panel of the vehicles. The VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle’s frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the pump flange assembly gasket. Polaris has issued a Stop Ride notice to consumers, and is contacting registered owners directly about the remedy.
The firm has received three reports of fuel leaking from the recalled snowmobiles. No injuries have been reported.
